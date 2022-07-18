Is Emily Ratajkowski planning to divorce after rumors of infidelity?

Emily Ratajkowski She has turned the streets of New York not only into her own catwalk to show off her most challenging looks, she has also made them participants in several key moments of her love life and her recent facet as a mother. It was in this same city last Thursday that the supermodel raised suspicions that she could be going through a complicated episode in her marriage after she was caught without her wedding ring while she was walking with her son, Sylvester, for The big Apple. Her recent appearance becomes relevant given the latest reports circulating in the American media and suggesting that the actress would have made the decision to separate from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, in the midst of infidelity rumors surrounding the famous New York producer known for his work in independent film.

SEE GALLERY

MORE NEWS LIKE THIS

Emily Ratajkowski sneaks into the latest episode of ‘Euphoria’

From Emily Ratajkowski to Hiba Abouk: this spring the lips will be super red

Speculation about a marital crisis surfaced earlier this week, but gained momentum after a person close to Ratajkowski told Page Six that she is planning to divorce Bear-McClard, 41 years old, after learning that he has been unfaithful. “Yes, he cheated on her. He is a serial cheater. He is obnoxious,” the source said on Friday, a day after she was seen without her wedding ring.

However, the producer, who is behind films like good time, Rough diamonds either Heaven Knows What, was still sporting his ring last Wednesday when he was seen sitting on a bench outside Cafe Cluny, a New York celebrity hangout. So far there is no record that the 31-year-old model has filed for divorce in the court system.

SEE GALLERY

Neither the couple nor their respective representatives have yet commented on the rumors of separation. Despite this, Ratajkowski has not disappeared from the paparazzi lens and continues with his public outings and routine walks. On Friday she was photographed wearing a white crop top and jeans while walking her dog Colombo also without her ring, a similar scene happened on Saturday morning, only that day she was dressed in a simple red dress that hugged perfectly his figure.

The London-born businesswoman has appeared before the cameras without her wedding ring on more than one occasion in recent weeks, according to the Daily Mail. In early July, during a trip to Paris, she shared several photos through her Instagram account in which she poses without the aforementioned ring. In addition to Father’s Day, celebrated in June, she did not post any message or congratulations to her husband.

SEE GALLERY

Timeline of Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard’s relationship

The founder of the Inamorata brand began dating Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2018, three months after her relationship with the music producer ended. Jeff Magid. That same year, on February 13, Bear-McClard and the model made their first public appearance in La Poubelle, California. Just two weeks later they tied the knot at a civil ceremony in New York, attended only by their closest friends.

We love Emily Ratajkowski’s new bangs: which faces does it flatter?

Since her wedding to the movie producer, the star hadn’t stopped showing off her wedding ring, which she said in July 2018 was designed by her and her husband with the help of their friend, jewelry designer Alison Chemla. In October 2020 they announced that they were expecting her first baby with a video for fashion Directed by Lena Dunham. “We like to reply that we won’t know the gender until our son is 18 and then he’ll let us know,” Ratajkowski said.

Finally in March 2021 the couple welcomed their first child, Sylvester Apollo Bear. The last time they were seen together was in mid-June enjoying the sun and the beach in Porto Ercole, Italy.

SEE GALLERY



