ads

There are many television deaths that stay with the fans. We all remember George O’Malley (TR Knight) on Grey’s Anatomy, Joyce Summers (Kristine Sutherland) on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and who could forget Ben Sullivan (Brendan Fraser) on Scrubs? We still think about it and not just because people have rediscovered Brendan Fraser during his Brendan Fraser revival.

Now we can add Nic Nevin’s (Emily VanCamp) devastating ending in The Resident to this harrowing list. But wait, we see a light at the end of that tunnel and it’s not the kind of light you might see when you die. Is Emily VanCamp returning to The Resident? This is what we know.

Is Emily VanCamp returning to ‘The Resident’?

Technically, Emily will reprise her role as the late great Nic Nevin for the season 5 finale, which airs May 17 on FOX. Co-showrunner Peter Elkoff told TVLine that she will appear in “four, maybe five” flashbacks during the finale. Nic’s reappearance will be used to help Conrad (Matt Czuchry) move forward in his personal life. It seems that Nic shows up to give Conrad some kind of comfort so he can find love again.

Source: FOX

Peter Elkoff went on to say that “he [Conrad] hasn’t been able to make a move and find that next love. He knows that he is still stuck in the past, in a way, with Nic ».

Conrad has convinced himself that for some reason the night Gigi was born will give him some clarity and “he gets an answer, an understanding that sets him free in a certain way,” Peter told the outlet. It seems that we will remember the birth of Gigi so that Conrad can find what he is looking for.

Why did Emily VanCamp leave ‘The Resident’?

Art was mimicking the life of Emily VanCamp, whose pregnancy coincided with Nic’s on the show. For her, it was kind of a lucky break because, as she told Deadline, “it allowed us to keep the pregnancy a secret and have something that is only ours for a while. That was beautiful in itself: to finally have a little bit of privacy.”

Source: Instagram/@emilyvancamp

Emily VanCamp and her husband Josh Bowman

Emily’s decision to leave was really born out of a desire to put her family first and be able to spend more time with them. Of course, leaving a show after four successful years was not an easy decision.

“It’s such a bittersweet time for me,” Emily revealed. “You often hear that someone walks off a show because something bad happened or there was bad blood. But in this case, it’s exactly the opposite.”

Of course, fans of The Resident were shocked and disappointed, but one person who was there for Emily since she decided to leave the show was her friend and co-star, Matt Czuchry. While also speaking to Deadline, she said, “In reflecting on this, I hope the audience feels like we gave them everything they could have wanted.”

It looks like Conrad and Nic will be there for each other at least one more time. We can’t wait to see this reunion, even if it’s not entirely real. Long live Conic!

The Resident airs Tuesdays at 8 pm EST on FOX.

ads