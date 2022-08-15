Is Emma Roberts still close with her Scream Queens co-stars?

Emma Roberts led the ensemble cast, which also included Jamie Lee Curtis, as Chanel. Murphy described the character as “funny and very ruthless”, revealing to Entertainment Weekly that the role was written for Roberts.

“emma roberts it’s Chanel, who is the president of Kappa Sorority,” she told the outlet in 2015. “I love Emma. It was written for her. It’s super fun.”

And while the show only ran for two seasons, Roberts seemed to have formed a close relationship with his co-stars during that time, as made clear in their hilarious group interviews.

However, while the Fox series ended, some may wonder if that also spelled the end of Roberts’ friendship with his co-stars, which couldn’t be further from the truth.

Emma Roberts raves about Lea Michelle

Emma Roberts’ life after the end of “Scream Queens” has been eventful, to say the least. She began dating actor Garrett Hedlund in 2019, but split from the “Friday Night Lights” star after almost three years together. However, during their time together, the couple welcomed a son, Rhodes.

Roberts revealed to Jess Cagle that her friend read Michele provided “support” for her during her pregnancy, as Michele was also pregnant at the time.

“It’s been really amazing to have the support of being pregnant during this time and having people that I’m so close to,” Roberts said of her former co-star. “It’s been amazing. Honestly, we couldn’t have planned it better.”

Roberts also attended Michele’s 2019 engagement party and posed for photos alongside “Scream Queens” alum Billie Lourd (via Teen Vogue). Michele captioned her selfie, “Kappa forever,” referencing her time on the comedy-horror series.

Ultimately, it appears that Roberts has maintained a close relationship with some of her co-stars, and she also appears to be open to an even bigger reunion.

Emma Roberts wouldn’t mind reprising her role from Scream Queens

Emma Robert recently revealed that she would be more than willing to reunite with her “Scream Queens” co-stars for a third installment in the series. When asked about the show’s influence on platforms like TikTok, Roberts said that she “is always thinking” of ways to reprise her role.

“I’m always thinking of ways we can bring Chanel back to the screen,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I feel like I’m ready for her to rise again, but it’s not up to me. It’s funny because that show is so long ago now and I still see things coming up on my Instagram of people loving it and doing TikToks and everything. that, and it makes me very happy that it really has stood the test of time.

Lea Michele has also expressed interest in restarting the show. “I’m so looking forward to going back,” she said during an appearance on “Strahan, Sara and Keke.” In response, Keke Palmer echoed Michele’s sentiments and said that she, too, would be attending a “Scream Queens” reunion.