Is Emma Watson engaged? Did he leave the cinema? The actress returns to social media and clarifies everything

In recent months, there have been some rather thumping and worried rumors about the future of Emma Watson, actress known worldwide for having interpreted the role of Hermione Granger in the film saga of Harry Potter.

In fact, the interpreter has been missing from social networks for a year, and on the front of film roles his filmography has stopped at Little Women by Greta Gerwig, of 2019. Someone had also advanced the suspicion that the actress was about to marry her boyfriend Leo Robinton, an American entrepreneur with whom she was also recently spotted (here are the latest photos of them together). And last February there was talk in the tabloids of a possible farewell to the actress from her career on the big screen, to live a more secluded and peaceful life.

His agent Jason Weinberg she had proceeded to deny Emma Watson’s retirement from acting, but now she is directly interested in returning to Twitter and, for the occasion, in informing fans (and media) with a series of clarifying posts about her.

«Dear fans, the rumors of whether I am engaged or not, or my career is hibernating or not, are ways to create clicks every time they turn out to be true or false. – writes the interpreter – If I have news, I promise that I will share it with you “.

Dear Fans,

Rumors about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is “dormant or not” are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue. – Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) May 17, 2021

“In the meantime, keep in mind that no news from me means I’m alone going through the pandemic as they all do – adds – failing to make sourdough bread, taking care of my loved ones and doing my best to don’t spread a virus which still affects many people “.

If I have news – I promise I’ll share it with you. – Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) May 17, 2021

The actress concludes by sending all her affection to the fans and thus definitively extinguishing the rumors and insinuations that were first spread by the tabloid Daily Mail: «I am sending you so much love, I hope you are well and happy as you can in this strange period. And again, thanks to whoever is working so hard to keep us safe and healthy “.

The actress’s manager replied by saying: “Emma’s social media is hibernating, but her career is not “. Emma Watson, for her part, hadn’t written on Twitter since last August.

