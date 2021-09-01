Is Emma Watson engaged? Leave the cinema? The actress responds to fans on Twitter

Rumors about Emma Watson’s private life and abandonment to the cinema have been running for months. The actress decided to respond on Twitter by addressing fans directly.

After months of circulating voices of all kinds on his private and professional life, to the point of assuming his own withdrawal from the cinema, Emma Watson, beloved actress – particularly from the Harry Potter generation – has decided to reply on Twitter, addressing fans directly. After all, the rumors were also born because Emma Watson had been silent on social media for more than a year. In the series of tweets you find below, he writes:

Dear fans, the rumors about my engagement or not, or whether my career is “dormant” or not, are just ways for you to click on it, whenever they turn out to be true or false. If I have any news, I promise to share it with you. In the meantime, please consider that if the news does not come from me it just means that I am going through the pandemic as quietly as everyone does: failing to make bread with sourdough, caring for the people I love and doing everything possible not to spread a virus. which is still affecting many people. I send you so much love, hoping that you are well and happy as much as possible in these strange times. Once again, thanks to everyone who works hard to keep us safe and healthy.

It seems like a loud and clear message, as well as responsible, what Emma Watson wanted to share with fans. She simply, like many, has adapted to the situation by taking a period of rest and reflection, in the company of her partner Leo Robinson and family. At the moment she has no film project in sight but we are sure, at this point, that she will be the first to communicate it when she does.

Dear Fans,

Rumors about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is “dormant or not” are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue. – Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) May 17, 2021

If I have news – I promise I’ll share it with you. – Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) May 17, 2021

In the mean time please assume no news from me just means I’m quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are – failing to make sourdough bread (!), Caring for my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people. – Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) May 17, 2021