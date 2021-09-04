Is Emma Watson pregnant? Is Hermione expecting a baby or is this a joke?

In the imagination of the potterians she is always Hermione Granger: know-it-all, shy if necessary, a loyal friend and a fighter. Between spells, battles to the death and first loves, we saw Emma Watson go through all the stages of adolescence on the big screen and blossom into a talented and clear-headed woman. However, this article is not for the nostalgic, those who are still waiting for the famous letter from Hogwarts: Emma is a woman, as we said, and know that she is expecting her first child, or at least it seems that she is! Yes, because there is a little April joke on the web; even if the British tabloids fear the pregnancy of the actress.

Is Emma Watson pregnant? Joke or truth?

The hardcore fans of the saga will know that Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint they were never just colleagues; they have shared so much time of their life together that even now, many years later, they keep in touch and never miss important events happening in the lives of others. When Rupert, Ron in Harry Potter, became Daniel Radcliffe’s dad, just like Harry would have done, he said he was incredulous and made fun of him; Emma, ​​as perhaps Hermione would have done, welcomed the news with the elegance and aplomb that distinguish her, dedicating a sober and happy thought to the baby on the way.

But is Emma Watson really going to be a mom? In fact, there is news on the web of a possible pregnancy, but Harry Potter fans think it is a joke, an April Fool. The news of the pregnancy would come through the wrong way: a friend of Emma’s posted a story on Instagram in which he announced the happy event. However, many have pointed out that being April 1st today could be a joke. Several British newspapers, however, in recent weeks have feared a pregnancy for the actress who has been engaged for more than a year now. So joke or truth?

