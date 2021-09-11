Is Emma Watson saying goodbye to acting? Here is Hermione’s answer

Emma Watson has denied rumors about her “sleeping” career

The rumors about the alleged withdrawal of Emma Watson The acting began in February, when a Daily Mail article misinterpreted his agent’s words regarding his social media activity. Since that time, speculations have begun that the star of Harry Potter stopped acting.

It was later reported that Emma Watson was taking time away from the spotlight to focus on hers relationship with alleged boyfriend Leo Robinton. A source apparently told the Daily Mail that the actress was in Los Angeles, where she was paparazzi along with Leo Robinton. Of course, rumors of his retirement quickly spread, especially considering his last role was in 2019 for the Oscar-winning film, Little Women.

The manager of the actress, Jason Weinberg, intervened by releasing a statement to Entertainment Weekly: “Emma’s social media accounts are dormant but her career isn’t”.

Emma Watson hadn’t intervened on the matter until now, but constant rumors about her career and private life have forced her to do so. The actress has posted a number of posts on Twitter to clarify the rumors once and for all, revealing that any news about her personal life would come directly from her:

Dear Fans,

Rumors about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is “dormant or not” are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue. – Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) May 17, 2021