Is Emma Watson saying goodbye to the cinema? “That’s why the Harry Potter star retires from the stage”

Emma Watson retires from the world of cinema? The British actress, as revealed by the Daily Mail, he would have decided to leave the scene at only 30 years to devote himself more to his private life. Emma Watson’s popularity is mainly due to the role of Hermione Granger in the saga of Harry Potter. Fans of the actress, immediately after the news of the withdrawal came out, put social media on fire, making the name of the British star trending topic on Twitter.

According to the Daily Mail, Emma Watson has made the decision to leave the cinema to devote more time to her boyfriend Leo Robinton. The two, according to insiders, have been dating for a year and a half and in the last few months they have made the decision to start a family. After all, the actress has dedicated a large part of her life to cinema: from the age of 11 she played the role of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films (from 2001 to 2011). She later starred in “We Are Infinite”, “Bling Ring”, “Beauty and the Beast” and “Little Women”. It is not clear if Emma Watson just wants to take a “break” from the cinema, or intends to end this chapter of her life forever.