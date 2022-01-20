Is Ethereum (ETH) bullish for 2022? Fundamental analysis

Ethereum and NFTs

2021 was undoubtedly the year of non-fungible tokens (NFT), blockchain-based digital art has pierced the resistance of the mainstream and has also landed on news programs around the world, at lunch and dinner times.

After the party? Not really, on the contrary, 2022 could prove to be a year of transition from hype to a phase of adjustment. However a new way of selling art and the artistic movement gravitating towards digital will continue. We are only at the beginning, we have not yet seen the best works.

What will end is the irrational purchase of any work: as long as it is an NFT. We will realize that not everything has value just because it is an NFT, just as not all the paintings we have in the house have value.

Thousands of ETH burned every month

Since August 2021, a mechanism that burns ethers has been activated on the Ethereum blockchain. It serves to make the deflationary cryptocurrency.

And how much it seems it is working so well that it has beaten bitcoin in this one.

Burning ETH helps keep the price down. And then we must not forget that those who are staking ETH, in this phase had to bind what they owned and cannot release it. This is additional unavailable liquidity which also helps the price.

The competitors

We do not underestimate the competitors, but it is not good to overestimate them either. Let’s take Solana, since the project has been live it has already stopped a few times. He still has a long way to go, even Ethereum has encountered setbacks.

Avalanche, Terra, Cardano… There are so many projects they have decided to do the Ethereum killers, but it already happened between 2017 and 2018, remember? Of the various suitors of 2017-2018, only Cardano remained: where is Tron? And Ontology? And EOS.IO?

Ethereum (ETH) 2022 price forecast

Nobody has a glass ball. Predict the price of ethereum (ETH) in 2022 is a difficult exercise.

In this first part of the year it is very probable that the “drawer holders” will have to turn into accumulation speculators, because the price could fluctuate in a certain range with small bullish phases alternating with bearish phases: that’s it.

But let’s not expect the big hikes of 2021, perhaps in the second half of the year.