Is Ethereum Still the Best Blockchain?

Ethereum consists of an open source platform based on Blockchain, ‘mother’ of the cryptocurrency Ether, one of the best known in the world and which in many ways resembles Bitcoin. In addition to both being cryptocurrencies based on blockchain technology, they are virtual currencies that can be used to make investments, to activate services, to buy goods online in some cases even in physical stores.

Ethereum therefore consists of a crypto currency and as such is decentralized, it does not depend on government and monetary policies and allows speculative investments to be made thanks to its volatility.

Ethereum is one of the first crypto currencies, born shortly after Bitcoin and which has been able to make the most of blockchain technology to use it not only for the currency.

Ethereum is considered by many to be the best blockchain, very reliable when it comes to transactions. Recall that today there is the so-called Ethereum foundation, which consists of an entity that supervises the activity of the crypto currency even if it cannot modify the protocols independently.

Ethereum and the Permissionless Blockcha

Blockchain means ‘chain of blocks’, it consists of a sort of computer node that allows you to guarantee maximum security of transaction data, preventing fraudulent changes and submitting this data to the control of the community. The blockchain is not only used by virtual currencies and Ethereum, but are also used at the banking and financial level, in some countries of the world they have also been used to conduct online elections more securely.

Ethereum is known for taking advantage of a Permissionless Blockchain, which allows anyone to participate in the process to validate transactions, thus becoming a “way” of the network. The same technology has also been used by Bitcoin. This is not the only type of blockchain technology, there are also ‘permissioned’ ones, which consist of chains for which access to the network is restricted only to authorized participants. Is Ethereum still the best block chain? Surely it is the original one, the democratic and open source blockchain that made the history of crypto currencies. Within the blockchain used by Ethereum and Bitcoin, the DeFi phenomenon was created, that is Decentralized Finance, which has experienced a huge boom and is one of the most revolutionary and interesting phenomena in recent years, able to offer financial services and products accessible to virtually everyone. Probably also for this reason Ethereum is a historical platform, which has revolutionized the concept of Blockchain. Since the beginning of 2021, the value of Ethereum has more than tripled, which suggests that the crypto currency is in one of the most promising moments of its life: just think that the price of an Ether has reached over 3500 dollars. the latest news from ethereum. Also thanks to the technological revolution within the world of this crypto currency, and to the technology used that allows it to attract more and more investors, which has certainly favored the positive chatter around the virtual currency. The use of the Ethereum platform is spreading more and more, giving the possibility to any developer to be able to program third-party applications in order to use the block chain for other functions (open source feature).