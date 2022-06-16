Is everything they say about collagen true? Two experts explain its effectiveness in maintaining skin elasticity | Health | Magazine

There are many celebrities who have decided to use collagen supplements in their beauty routine, including Jennifer Aniston, Halle Berry, Gwyneth Paltrow, the Kardasian ‘clan’, Justin Bieber and Kate Hudson, as they say they feel much better both physically and healthier.

Experts maintain that collagen in the body provides great benefits, as it helps improve the appearance of skin, hair and nails. The Hola portal reveals the real benefits of collagen and its function.

Collagen to maintain skin elasticity

Ana Crespo, from the Mira+Cueto Clinic medical team, commented on some of the functions of collagen for the body: it serves to give structure, firmness and elasticity to the skin. It also helps maintain the health of muscles, joints, ligaments and tendons.

These three masks made with baking soda promise to eliminate wrinkles naturally

Egg whites are anti-wrinkle par excellence, experts say.

Crespo added that collagen increases muscle mass in people who exercise and relieves bone and joint pain. Likewise, it strengthens hair, nails and favors the regeneration of tendons and ligaments.

Do you want to rejuvenate 10 years? Prepare this alum cream to obtain collagen and erase wrinkles

Where can you get collagen in food?

The expert says that animal protein is one of the best sources of collagen. food like

chicken, fish and red meat are ideal for a balanced diet. Likewise, collagen can be obtained from the broth obtained from cooking bones for a large number of hours.

Are collagen supplements effective?

Belén Acero, another expert, assures that when taking collagen supplements, two of the peptides by which it is formed are absorbed and reach the dermis. There they are able to stimulate fibroblasts to synthesize more collagen and increase the hydration, elasticity and firmness of the skin.

(YO)

We recommend these news