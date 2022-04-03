Is exercise the best anti-aging? Experts explain how to take advantage of all its benefits

“Training has a direct effect on reducing low-grade chronic inflammation, which is what affects the body” (Getty)

Could reducing inflammation be the cure-all? Even the solution against aging and neurodegenerative diseases? Those who know say that controlling the immune responses of the human body is key in the development of diseases.

In that sense, there is acute inflammation the one that happens when someone goes through a viral illness and picks up a few lines of fever, or the swelling that occurs with a sprained ankle: it is the process that the body sets up to provide the healing chemicals and nutrients that are necessary to help repair the damage. It is a temporary and useful response of the body to injury or illness, and once the danger is gone, so is the inflammation.

But there is also chronic inflammation. It is a slow, progressive disorder caused by an error in the immune system that keeps the body in a prolonged state of constant high alert. When levels of this inflammation increase, so does the risk of disease. Diabetes, cancer, dementia, heart disease, arthritis, depression, neurodegenerative diseases and premature aging are just some of the consequences of chronic inflammation sustained over time.

Hence the importance of avoiding, as far as possible, habits, situations, attitudes and consumption that promote this inflammatory state in the body.

It is known that a healthy diet is one of the basic pillars for this purpose. And the effects that physical exercise has in the face of this objective that every person who wishes to take care of their health must pursue.

Claudia Lescano is a Physical Education teacher and a graduate in High Performance Sportsand consulted by Infobae He explained that “training has a direct effect on reducing low-grade chronic inflammation, which is what affects the body. A high degree of body inflammation is associated with cardiological and neurological diseases, among others.”

“Although inflammation is a normal process in the body, when it is maintained over time it becomes harmful,” the specialist deepened. What exercise does is generate a type of cytokines called myokines, through muscle contraction, which are known to act on each of our organs with an anti-inflammatory function.”

Thus, “exercise collaborates in the generation of anti-inflammatory cytokines and what it does is act on chronic inflammation”.

And after explaining that “the causes that cause low-grade inflammation in the body are very varied,” Lescano listed “stress, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, hormonal imbalances and alterations in the intestinal flora caused by a poor diet” as the most frequent.

“The good news is that physical exercise has the ability to counteract low-grade inflammation, and in this sense the intensity of training is essential,” said the specialist.

In the opinion of National Professor of Physical Education and Fitness Specialist Francisco Ozores“exercise is the best anti-inflammatory because training not only generates improvements in the lipid profile and increased muscle mass in response to exercise, but also acute inflammatory processes are triggered when training, which then generate in response an adaptation to this and an improvement (a super adaptation) resulting in an anti-inflammatory recovery”.

“In addition to the benefits already known in terms of improving skeletal muscle, fat loss, hormonal activation and rest, exercise also provides benefits from the recovery side, sleep optimization, helps deep rest and this therefore generates a greater increase in hormones that collaborate with the recovery of all effects the specialist deepened. To put it another way, you enter a more anabolic, more reconstructive state.”

Asked about the best way to take advantage of all the benefits of being on the move, Ozores pointed out that “ the key is to complement exercise with a diet that precisely favors the potential of all these effects”. At that point, the diploma in sports nutrition, said: “A diet balanced in protein, controlled in carbohydrates of quality and quantity, but fundamentally from the sport side, also accompanied by good oils -omegas above all- helps to ensure that recovery is optimal and all the benefits are favored by the adequate complement of nutrients”.

– What special characteristics should exercise have to produce metabolic changes?

– Lescan: Exercise must be the right dose to achieve that, through repetitive muscle contraction, it secretes myokines, which are cytokines that act on each of our organs and systems, generating countless benefits for our body, as is the case of mitochondrial biogenesis (greater oxygenation and energy), neurogenesis (formation of new neurons), makes telomeres (chromosome tips) more flexible and fundamentally these cytokines are anti-inflammatory and act by counteracting these inflammatory processes.

The fundamental characteristics of this physical exercise is that it must be aerobic (in the presence of oxygen), anaerobic (absence of oxygen, high pulse rates are felt, panting, etc.) and muscular resistance (any type of exercise that is needed for its execution). overcome a resistance, which can be with materials or without materials).

For this reason, playing a game of football, tennis, running or riding a bicycle are physical or sports activities but they are not physical exercise with a specific health objective.

How can I find out if what I do as physical exercise or sports practice is anti-inflammatory or, on the contrary, causes me physical stress that increases this low-grade chronic inflammation? I catch a cold often, I have sleep disturbances, states of anxiety, palpitations, constipation or diarrhea, I wake up tired, I perspire a lot during sleep, no menstruation, persistent muscle, joint or ligamentous pain, I am hungry or have no appetite, etc.

– Ozores: An exercise to produce metabolic changes must meet a certain training stress, which will then be compensated with positive stress. This means that one has to break with the harmony that one usually brings so that an imbalance is generated in the metabolic rate, which is later transformed into a supercompensation, from whatever scope, be it aerobic, strength, flexibility.

Whenever an improvement of a quality is sought, what should be sought first is to break the balance that the person has. Generate an effect that alters the rhythm so that later it forces it to overcompensate and that leads to metabolic adaptations, which end up promoting the positive effect of training.

Sum of forward lunges, an example of an anti-inflammatory exercise

– Are some exercises better than others for this purpose?

– Lescan: A clear example that belongs to my training system and which I call “sum of lunges forward”.

It consists of doing ten jogs on the spot and a lunge. Then ten jogs on the spot and two lunges alternating legs. Next, ten jogs are performed on the spot and three lunges. And so on until completing the sum of ten lunges in a row.

The acute stress it generates in the body makes it a perfect natural anti-inflammatory exercise because it acts directly on glucose metabolism.

– Ozores: To generate metabolic changes, the best exercise is the one we like the most, because it is the one we are going to do with the intensity and real desire to generate positive stress. If we take it to a technicality and really look from the theory of physical preparation what is the best work is the one that complements strength as well as aerobic and anaerobic resistance. These three pillars have to be within the same job, of course always ending with flexibility, but for metabolic changes we always need to combine these three.

Today intermittent jobs are widely used, which meet these three pillars simultaneously. It is not the only one, but it is a good training method to generate stress and a metabolic change.

