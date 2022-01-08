Is fantasy football bad for your health? The possible effects on the organism

The British newspaper The Guardian launches the news: Fantasy football can lead to the decline of mental health. But how much should we consider this playful activity a threat?

The assiduity that characterizes the playing practices of many participants in this example of fantasy sports on football should certainly raise questions when it comes to mental health, but also stimulate us to investigate in detail in which contexts the subjects report real effects on their own. psyche.

The English newspaper emphasized the publication in the journal Human Behavior and Emerging Technologies of the academic study conducted by Nottingham Trent University precisely to keep a vigilant and rational eye on the life of bettors.

Contextualize the level of dependence in fact means first of all asking the right questions and don’t jump to conclusions.

The origin of the statistical survey: knowing a mass phenomenon

Although we are talking about a mass phenomenon that, by analyzing only our local estimates, brings the number of Italian fantasy coaches to about 6 million, the research is one of the very first conducted in this specific field.

The Nottingham Trent University investigation had an exploratory purpose which should be kept alive in view of the rapid growth of the fantasy sports market. In fact, this market share is expected to increase by $ 9.34 billion between 2020 and 2024, while the download of fantasy games apps worldwide is projected to reach 258 billion in 2022.

With this in mind, Fantasy Football in English, abbreviated as FF) has also been reported as the number one fantasy sport globally.

FF is also an interesting object of study because it is considered a hybrid between normal betting and video games, both contexts in which clinical trials are instead very advanced with significant associations between playful activity and episodes of anxiety, depression and life satisfaction.

To test the actual similarity, or total distinction, to be made between Fantasy Football and these other practices, however, concrete results are needed.

The sample of interviewees: identikit of the average player

Aware of the extent of this phenomenon, the experts conducted a survey with respondents from 96 countries for a total of 1995 subjects.

Even from this data alone, it is possible to collect key information on the range of individuals involved in the phenomenon: the average age of those who contributed to the study was 33, and nearly 96% of those surveyed were male.

An additional peculiarity, which has broadened the study perspective is that most of these individuals rely on the ecosystem of content to support the game itself. Apps and profiles that offer advice on how to play every day as well as dedicated websites that send continuous push notifications to the strenuous of the applications.

The possible form of addiction is therefore amplified by the insistence and by theomnipresence of social media engagement, tools on which scientific research regarding the effects on cognitive and psycho-social processes is advanced and worrying.

Procedures and measurements

The survey in question, from the duration of 15-20 minutes, was advertised through Twitter and the FantasyFootballScout.com site, a well-known FF website.

Each participant was given the option not to answer a question if they didn’t want to, and as a result, there were also a number of missing data points. However, the response rates were still extremely high.

This allowed for a correct measurement of the results, analyzed through the standard procedures of clinical psychology trials.

The real results of the investigation

The news bounces on numerous newspapers but going back to the original study, the results of the much debated study they need to be resized, at least partially.

Overall, only a minority of gamers experienced mental health problems towards FF (24.6% with at least mildly depressed mood, 19.6% with at least mild anxiety, and 13.6% with at least functional impairment. significant). Furthermore, these sensations do not seem associated by the subjects to the whole life experience but lived only while (or not long after / before) of the playful moment and framed as transitory feelings. Future research will aim to examine whether activity has a more holistic impact on mental health in everyday life. For the moment, therefore, the results are contextual only to the moments of practical activity.

Low mood, anxiety, functional impairment, and problematic behavior (indicating poorer mental health) were also found only in individuals in the highest engagement groups (many leagues played, over 45 minutes of play, over 60 minutes of research, and over 120 minutes thinking about FF a day) or a small range of players.

Finally, this parameter must be associated with years of experience. The discovery that more years of FF play resulted in better mental health scores was surprising enough because it departs from the video game literature. A possible explanation is the following: only people who are able to manage their mental health appropriately will continue to play for such a long period.

The conclusion is encouraged, the attention on the forms of gambling addiction must remain high, but for the moment we are not facing a real “epidemic”.