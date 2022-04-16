is FC Barcelona cursed in the European Cup?

After its stinging setback against Eintracht Frankfurt (2-3), FC Barcelona once again sank in the European Cup. It would seem that the old demons of the Catalans are not entirely driven away.

© FC Barcelona Twitter account

Another failure for the five-time European champions! Even in the Europa League, FC Barcelona can’t do it. However, the arrival of Xavi as manager, replacing Ronald Koeman, seemed to be a ray of hope for the club.

Besides, the convincing victory, during the “clasico” against Karim Benzema’s Real Madrid (0-4), brought a lot of hope to all the fans. The arrival of players like Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has brought a lot of changes to the team. But after the meeting against Frankfurt, it’s back to the strict reality of the moment for the Barcelona club.

The MSN era

For several years, FC Barcelona has been in search of new international titlesespecially since their last European title, in 2015 (against Juventus Turin, 3-1). At the time, the trio Messi-Suarez-Neymar (MSN) dominated all of Europe and made the greatest fans of football dream.

Subsequently, Barça experienced several bitter setbacks. The club finds itself eliminated in the quarter-finals of the C1 in 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively by Atletico de Madrid, Juventus Turin and AS Roma. Meanwhile, the attacking trio was no longer the same with the departure of Neymar Jr to Paris SG (2017).

If the PSG has paid the price of many ” reassembled “, Barca, despite his symbolic 6-1 (March 2017), is not spared either. After a convincing success on the way against AS Roma (4-1), the club lost 3-0 on the return leg, synonymous with elimination by away goal rule.

Worse still, in 2019, the Catalans were almost guaranteed to reach the C1 final, to Madrid. But another giant, liverpool, came to stand in their way. After a first leg lost 3-0, the Reds turned the tables winning 4-0 at Anfield. A ” redsmontada “that Barça is not ready to forget.

From 2020 to today

2020 seemed to be year of hope for the FC Barcelona of Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi. And yet, the wound caused by previous setbacks in the European Cup has grown even more. On his way, Barca are humiliated by Bayern Munich by Thomas Muller and Phil Coutinho. A 2-8 defeat of the Catalansprobably the worst European setback in the club’s history.

In 2021, under the leadership of Ronald Koeman, things still haven’t worked out. Even worse, Barça are eliminated in the round of 16by one of his sworn rivals, Paris Saint Germain taken by Kylian Mbappe (5-2 cumulative). This season will turn out to be Messi’s last in the Catalan shirt.

Barça in C3 for almost two decades

This season, Barça failed to pass Champions League groupsand ended up in the Europa League. A first for 18 years.

The club, in full reconstructioncould have consoled himself with a C3 title, given the favorite status he held. But’Eintracht Frankfurt decided otherwise. In short, the curse continues more than ever for Barça.

Barcelona was able to climb the slope in the league, rising to the second place in the standingsbehind the real Madrid. Xavi’s men are gradually recovering, but they will have to wait until next season to try to find colors in the European Cup.