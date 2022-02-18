Is Florcita Polo divorcing Nestor Villanueva? This was said by the daughter of Susy Díaz | entertainment | SHOWS

little flower pole He visited the set of América Hoy this Thursday and referred to his current relationship with Néstor Villanueva, after a few weeks ago he announced his separation from the cumbiambero, unleashing a wave of ruptures in Chollywood.

The hosts of the program asked him how his relationship with the father of his two children is going. “We are in a stage of parents”answered the daughter of Susy Díaz, who also recommended a lot of trust and communication between couples.

Janet Barboza She consulted him about his trust with Néstor and reminded him that on one occasion she said that her husband did not give her the passwords to his cell phone. “I don’t want to go into details, I think I left the issue settled in time. I feel good as I am, working and getting ahead for my children and that’s what’s important. At this stage of parents, I wish him the best, that he does very well”narrowed little flower pole succinctly.

FLORCITA DIVORCES NÉSTOR?

The ‘curly ones’ did not tire of consulting Flor about her ex and asked her if she was planning to divorce, generating the businesswoman’s reaction. “That is something private, I do not intend to comment on it. Whether I do it or not is up to me.”answered the daughter of Susy Díaz.

Flor Polo on her divorce with Néstor Villanueva https://www.americatv.com.pe/

