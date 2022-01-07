is following the movements of May, says an analyst

Bitcoin (BTC) consolidated above $ 42,000 just before the Wall Street opening bell as the asset’s movements are increasingly starting to resemble last year’s lows.

BTC / USD 1 hour candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Is Bitcoin Following the Movements of May?

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView charted a jittery Bitcoin market as the BTC / USD pair nearly slipped below $ 40,000.

Although the price has now recovered slightly, analysts have warned traders: Bitcoin is not out of the woods yet and could return to the $ 30,000 area. This is a very important level for the asset as it represented the bottom of the bearish period between May and July last year.

“Bitcoin is following May 2021 very closely,“said the trader and analyst Rekt Capital in a series of tweets on the current movements of the cryptocurrency. He in particular highlighted that BTC / USD has slipped below the 50-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA): a movement similar to that of mid-July, which formed the bottom of the capitulation. The 50-week EMA currently stands at around $ 45,000:

“BTC’s capitulation below the 50-week EMA, highlighted in blue, is currently underway.”

On the contrary, Cointelegraph collaborator Michaël van de Poppe highlighted substantial differences between the two phases. In his opinion, this time a “rapid southward correction“will not necessarily lead to lateral moves followed by a bullish momentum as it did in 2021:

“The $ 46,000 remains a very important level to keep an eye on. I think the correction can only be considered over if BTC manages to break out of $ 46,000.”

Pentoshi plans to buy ETH for $ 2,200

The performance of the altcoins was also bad, after a recent bullish movement that turned out to be a bull trap. Ether (ETH), the largest altcoin by market cap, is down 6.3% from yesterday at around $ 3,200. Its price has dropped by nearly $ 700 in the past week.

Trader Pentoshi, still extremely cautious, he identified a potential buying opportunity at just $ 2,200: in his opinion ETH could slide down to this level “at some point this year.“

ETH / USD, 24 hour candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

However, some Top 10 assets managed to escape the collapse that characterized the rest of the market. Cardano (ADA) is negative by 1.1%, while XRP by 1.4%.