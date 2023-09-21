Is Genesect good in Pokémon GO? Explained

Genesect is a mythical Bug and Steel-type creature in ‘Pokémon GO’ used in many Trainer lineups. But how good is it? This is what you should know. Source: Niantic

Genesect, which debuted in Generation V, is a Mythical Bug- and Steel-type Pokémon that has raided from time to time in Pokémon GO. As of this writing, Trainers can find this unique creature until September 1st. 23 as Five-Star Raid boss. For those who have never fought Genesect or don’t know much about it, you may be wondering if it is of any use. Pokémon GO. Like any other creature, it has its positives and negatives, but we believe it is worth catching.

Is Genesect good in ‘Pokémon GO’?

According to Trainers on Reddit, Genesect is “a pretty good Bug-type attacker.” It is not the most powerful of its kind, but some claim that Genesect is “among the best types of errors“Anyone could have on their team. Also, he seems to be better than Scizor.

“Genesect is a strictly better Scizor… Same type, better base stats, same bug move set, much better steel charge move,” said one Redditor in a thread. “Genesect isn’t going to outperform Metagross as a Steel-type, but it might work well as an Insect-type.”

Genesect’s weakness in ‘Pokémon GO’ puts it at a huge disadvantage.

Unfortunately, a crucial flaw of Genesect is that it is a Steel and Insect-type creature. Both elements are weak to Fire-type attacks, meaning Genesect will take double damage.. From a powerful creature like Charizard or Moltres, you will find it difficult to stay in the ring. This is Genesect’s only weakness. Fortunately, you can use it against other creature types if you want, but PvP encounters can turn deadly if your opponent has a Fire type in their lineup.

The best movesets for Genesect in ‘Pokémon GO’.

Depending on the type of Genesect you encounter in a raid, it can access one of five Drive items, each of which changes the type of its signature Techno Blast move and adds another ability. Genesect could appear with Fire, Ice, Water, Electric, or Normal-type move sets.

It is a unique characteristic that you should take into account when you decide to catch a Genesect. Due to its basic movement set, we believe Fury Cutter, Metal Claw, Hyper Beam, Magnet Bomb and X-Scissor are the best moves for PvE and PvP battles.

How to catch Genesect in ‘Pokémon GO’.