“Is God a man or a woman?”: Politically correct wants him to be neutral

In the 2001 book God and the world. Being Christian in the new millennium written by Benedict XVI, Joseph Ratzinger, with Peter Seewald, thus the then cardinal answered a question from the German journalist about the nature of the Lord: “ God is God. He is neither man nor woman, but he is beyond genders. It is the totally Other. I think it is important to remember that for the biblical faith it has always been clear that God is neither man nor woman but precisely God and that man and woman are his image. Both come from him and both are potentially enclosed in him “. From Ratzinger’s homeland now comes the crusade of progressive Catholics who want to put the asterisk after the name, which would thus become God *, in order to make it neutral and thus more in keeping with the dogmas of the politically correct Newspeak.

As reported by the Messenger, it all started with a document of the German Catholic Youth Community, the Katholische junge Gemeinde, which supported a reform of the Church in a progressive sense, even in language. According to young German Catholics, the image of a male and white God was discriminating against the female gender, no longer suitable for modern times. It was therefore necessary to make a change in a progressive sense: “ The representation of a male and white God falls short and makes it more difficult for many young people to access the Church and faith “they point out.

The politically correct offensive rejected

Faced with the umpteenth – grotesque – battle of politically correct, the Bishops’ Conference wanted to set the record straight. “ The theological debate on the issue is not relevant at the moment. We have very different problems facing the Church at this time “, said the spokesman of the Bishops’ Conference, Matthias Kopp on the German news Sat.1, as also reported by InsideOver. And he added: “ God is more than the sun, the moon and the stars. We cannot grasp God “. And as Andrea Muratore writes right on InsideOver, the German Church, already crossed by progressive and “politically correct” tendencies, has however reached the extreme point of a campaign for the progressive secularization of ecclesiastical life and the embrace of the world that has led to accusations of “Protestantization” of the Germanic episcopal world and to cause fear of rumors of a new, traumatic schism in Europe.

