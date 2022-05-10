Is going to bed with wet hair bad for your health?

After a busy day of work or school, at least once you have certainly had a late shower and not drying your hair due to too much fatigue. But it really hurts to go to sleep with i wet hair as our mothers say?

The truth is, don’t worry too much because, as we’ll see in this article, the effects of going to bed with damp or wet hair aren’t as bad as we’d expect. But let’s see them better!

Does it give you a cold?

One of the first consequences we are used to hearing is that not drying the hair causes the coldbut it is only a false myth that has however spread widely in public opinion, leading it to believe that it is true.

According to a study conducted by Dr. Chirag Shah, co-founder of Push Health, an online health platform, there is no scientific evidence that you can catch a cold by going to sleep with wet hair. This is because a cold can only arise following infection by viruswhich have nothing to do with wet hair.

Fungal infections

While it doesn’t cause a cold, Dr. Shah still said that falling asleep with wet hair can increase the risk of developing a cold.fungal infection at the level of the scalp.

In particular, the fungi that trigger this infection can also derive from its own cushionwhich if moistened with wet hair represents a fertile and ideal ground for fungal proliferation, constituting a real outbreak.

More fragile hair

Finally, there is another consequence of sleeping with wet hair, linked to the fact that it turns out weaker than dry ones. Doctor Adarsh ​​Vijay Muddgila New York dermatologist revealed that when you sleep with wet hair, the likelihood of hair breaking is greatly increased, especially when fidgeting during sleep.

So, going to sleep with wet hair can have negative consequences but not the ones our grandmothers told us about. However, our advice is to dry your hair thoroughly after each shower to avoid breaking them and developing fungal infections.

