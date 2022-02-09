is gold medal at the Olympics!

2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner extraordinary at the Olympics with a perfect performance in the final, where they beat Norway 8-5. And they rewrite the history of curling.

Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner against the Norwegians Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten have rewritten the blue history, winning the gold medal in the mixed curling final in Beijing 2022. They once again gave the best of themselves, closing the Olympic challenge with the 11th victory, the most important one worth the extraordinary title. Rewriting the history of world curling, having to Italy rose to Olympus by beating Norway: 8-5 to the last stone.

Already in the round robin at the start of the Olympic match, Italy and Norway had crossed the stones on the Beijing ice with the Azzurri who had prevailed with an 11-8 victory that was set in the ten obtained in as many races, up to the one that is worth the most important medal. Italy starts contracted in the first End which goes in favor of the Norwegians who close 2-0 but it is at the second that the blue couple immediately goes back: 2-2 equal with Italy which also tries to fine-tune a third stone, without succeeding for a matter of millimeters. A very open final, as had been suspected from the beginning where a mistake can be fatal.

The 3rd End, still played point to point, saw Italy have four stones to point for a moment, before the last Norwegian shot that manages to remove almost everything but one, leaving the Italian couple the first 3-2 advantage. Norway does not give up anything, before the mid-race break, at the 4th End the challenge is far from closed. But it is right in the middle of the race that Stefania and Amos find the most important break, reaching 6-2 with three points scored before the break.

In the 5th End Norway is still approaching 6-3, but in the sixth it is still the blue copy to manage the game with the Scandinavian team always forced to destroy first and then build the point. Failing to close the gap one end from the end of the match, with the Italian national team that goes to 7-3 before the final stages. Which are played point by point once again: close to the last End, Norway reduces the disadvantage by remaining in the race and approaching dangerously 7-5.

The last End is an exquisitely tactical match with Italy playing the power play and leaving the initiative to Norway, forced to give references to the Azzurri. Tension builds, Mosaner makes his first mistake of the race with three stone to go, followed by one from Norway. In the end, Italy has the medal, which closes 8-5 at the last stone of Stefania Constantini.