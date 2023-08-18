Is Hailey Bieber Pregnant? Rumors started about it

Mr and Mrs Bieber are expecting their first child…

Hailey and Justin Bieber he gave himself “Yes I accept” On September 30, 2019 after a surprise romance and various rumours. From that moment on, it began to circulate that the couple could be expecting their first child.

It is said that ever since they decided to walk down the aisle, speculations have been haunting them, among which they themselves He has spoken openly and denied, This thing has been accepted by the model herself. real reason For which they have not yet become parents.

In a recent interview, hailey bieber Confessed to being scared of becoming a mom: “I literally cry all the time. I really want to have kids, but I’m scared, It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to deal with people saying things about a child.”

Are Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Expecting Their First Child?

However, the rumors have resurfaced after the couple made public appearances during some recent outings. angel, Once again in the leaked video… Hailey Bieber’s Belly It has been a topic of conversation.

Interestingly, in these shots, the model is seen touching her stomach, which is looking bulging, which didn’t go unnoticed by the fans. Is Hailey Bieber Pregnant? It would not be the first time that a rumor has spread through social networks.

