Is Hamilton thinking about retirement? And will Masi come out of F1?

During the FIA ​​awards ceremony held yesterday in Paris, Lewis Hamilton was nominated by the presenters of the evening on two occasions: as the winner of the ‘Personality of the Year’ award and of course as the 2021 Formula 1 vice-champion. handled with great formality ‘Sir Lewis Hamilton is not here with us tonight’, with no details, comments or messages.

All the 2021 champions paraded on stage, with the grand finale that saw Max Verstappen collect the World Champion trophy dedicating nice words to dad Jos.

But the 2021 edition of the FIA ​​Gala will not be remembered for the world premiere of Verstappen, or for the last appearance of Jean Todt as President. The very noisy absence of Hamilton and Toto Wolff prevailed over everything, and it is no coincidence.

What is missing attracts, and if there is a thorny issue behind an absence, it obviously becomes the background noise of the evening. The decision of Wolff and Hamilton split the opinions, and it was inevitable that it was so, there are those who found the choice to desert the awards ceremony of the year as an arrogant gesture, and those who considered an absence motivated by a wound still open.

However, Wolff and Hamilton’s was not a spite against the International Federation. If Mercedes had wanted to heavily influence the FIA ​​Gala, it would have been enough to appeal to the decisions taken by the college of sports commissioners of Abu Dhabi, thus making the awarding of the Formula 1 world champion a sub-judice ceremony, with great embarrassment even on the part of the same. FIA.

The renunciation of the appeal was news learned with a great sigh of relief from the men of the International Federation, and allowed the results of the 2021 season to be archived as definitive.

Hamilton and Wolff, however, have reserved the right to leave a mark that will remain visible, giving up on going on stage in Paris. Their disappointment will not be present in the 2021 rankings, nor in the official acts of the season, but their absence will stand out in the usual photos reported in the FIA ​​annuals.

There are those who have foreseen sanctions for this stance, but in the overall scenario it is difficult to think that the International Federation can punish those who have allowed the FIA ​​itself to save face. The award for the Constructors ‘World Championship was collected by James Allison, while Valtteri Bottas was regularly present to collect the trophy for the third classified in the Drivers’ World Championship.

The story is officially closed, but there will still be important queues in the future. In a press conference held yesterday afternoon via-zoom, Wolff launched a cryptic phrase:

“I’m talking to Lewis every day, even though there’s not much to talk about. Each of us deals in our own way with the feelings he has right now, I’m doing my best to help him get through this moment, so he can get back on track with the same love for sport and the same confidence in decision-making in the past. . And we sincerely hope that this is the case. But on the other hand, on Sunday we were deeply offended and it wasn’t just an unfortunate decision, it was a reading of the freestyle rules that made Lewis a target. “

There are those who have read in these words a sensational message, namely that at the moment Hamilton can also evaluate a stop, and those who have hypothesized that we will no longer see Michael Masi at the helm of the race direction of the Formula 1 Grand Prix.

The story, officially closed, is actually still the subject of requests, pressures, and possible more or less surprising scenarios. From tonight the interlocutor will change for Wolff, who will no longer be Jean Todt but most likely Mohammed Bin Sulayem, who will immediately have to face a thorny and strategic issue in view of next season.