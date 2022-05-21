Is Harry Styles’ Love of My Life Dedicated to Olivia Wilde? Here the LYRICS of the song

Harry Styles premiered this Friday his long-awaited third album called “Harry’s House“, from which the single follows”as it was“, which has generated great success.

The album is made up of 13 songs in total, from which songs such as “Matilda“, “Late Night Talking”, “Cinema”, “Satellite”among other.

Related news

This new production has become Styles’ most intimate piece of music, where it also demonstrates greater maturity at the time of composition.

Harry Styles playing some songs from his new album. AFP

“I feel like it’s kind of a collection of all my favorite things and it’s a lot like the album I’ve always wanted to do, so I’m really happy,” she said on the show. Today.

The ex one direction He created this album during the pandemic and assures that during the process of this he felt “the freest” and in which nostalgic rhythms of the 80s combined with the artist’s personal stamp stand out.

Just a few hours after its premiere, the faithful fans of the English singer have already chosen their favorite songs and one of them is “Love of My Life”.

In this song, the interpreter of “To be so lonely” He talks about his place of origin and how he remembers it despite the time.

Also, Harry uses the metaphor of “place” to refer to a person who was the love of his life and all the experiences that happened and memories he has.

Some of the fans believe that one of these themes could be dedicated to his current girlfriend, Olivia Wilde, among them this theme mentioned or ‘Cinema’.

Recall that the couple met during the filming of the film “Don’t Worry Darling” which stars Styles and is directed by Wilde.

Lyrics of the song

Baby, you were the love of my life

Woah, maybe you don’t know it’s lost ’til you find it

Take a walk on Sunday through the afternoon

We can always find somethin’ for us to do

We don’t really like what’s on the news, but it’s on all the time

I take you with me every time I go away

In a hotel usin’ someone else’s name

I remember back at Jonny’s place, it’s not the same anymore

Baby, you were the love of my life

Woah, maybe you don’t know it’s lost ’til you find it

It’s not what I want?d, to leave you behind

Don’t know where you’ll land when you fly

But, baby, you were the love of my life (Ahh)

[Post-Chorus]

It’s unfortunate (Ooh)

Just coordinates (Ooh)

I don’t know you half as well as all my friends

I won’t pretend that I’ve been doing everything I can

To get to know your creases and your ends

Are they the same?

?Baby, you were the love of my life

Woah, maybe you don’t know it’s lost ’til you find it

It’s not what I wanted, to leave you behind

Don’t know where you’ll land when you fly

But, baby, you were the love of my life

amv