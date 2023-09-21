Is he coming back for Season 2 of Merlina? Tim Burton’s reaction

Tim Burton The director with his unmistakable style has a long list of hit films like two entries Batman, Beetlejuice, Young Scissorhands And corpse Bride, in others. He often worked with actor Johnny Depp, a kind of artistic flair of his, in the same way that he usually uses Danny Elfman’s music in his projects.

In this context, one of the most recent works of Tim Burton Was directing some episodes of marlinahit series Netflix Starring Jenna Ortega and written by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. The program marked the return of The Addams Family to television, which caused a great uproar among subscribers. streaming giant Who chose to make this show a global trend.

What did Tim Burton say?

talking to the media British Film Institute, Tim Burton His work was cited in marlinaWhere he directed four episodes and confirmed whether he would be a part of the second season, although he would have to wait until the writers’ and actors’ strike in the Hollywood film industry ended.

“Yes, I will be involved in the second season of Merlina somehow. “I’m not entirely sure how that will happen because everything is on hold at the moment.”It was a revelation from the acclaimed filmmaker, whose Gothic and dark style perfectly captured the atmosphere of the series that enthralled millions around the world. NetflixPopular streaming platform with good reach to the public.

Tim Burton He left the following definition about the show: “When I played Merlina, the reason I loved her was because I felt so much connection with the character. But, I couldn’t have done it without Jenna Ortega. You can write well, you can do whatever you want, but this type of character requires a lot of clarity, purity and strength. To play Marilyn, a person has to have that. So, to me, that made the show what it was.” The filmmaker concluded.