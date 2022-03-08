is he really okay? Here are the signs that reveal a problem

Here are 7 symptoms that indicate a malfunction of the intestine. If you find any of these, contact your doctor.

The intestine is a particularly delicate organ, responsible for disposal of food and absorption of nutrients. Consequently, its role can carry the risk of it coming into contact with toxic agents. A malfunction or poor health of this organ is the cause of some easily diagnosable pathologies. Let’s see together 7 symptoms which indicate that our intestines probably need to be checked.

Sick intestine? Here are the 7 symptoms that confirm this