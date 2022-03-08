is he really okay? Here are the signs that reveal a problem

Here are 7 symptoms that indicate a malfunction of the intestine. If you find any of these, contact your doctor.
The intestine is a particularly delicate organ, responsible for disposal of food and absorption of nutrients. Consequently, its role can carry the risk of it coming into contact with toxic agents. A malfunction or poor health of this organ is the cause of some easily diagnosable pathologies. Let’s see together 7 symptoms which indicate that our intestines probably need to be checked.
Sick intestine? Here are the 7 symptoms that confirm this
- Food intolerance: intolerance is different from allergy, it can basically be cured and does not persist over time. The occurrence of an intolerance could be related to a malfunction of the intestine, which struggling to dispose of a certain type of food. To prevent the latter from turning into a real allergy, it would be better to contact the general practitioner.
- Autoimmune conditions: a malfunction of the intestine can result in a major risk to the immune system. Basically, the body becomes subject to the penetration of so-called invaderscausing the formation of autoimmune diseases.
- Sleep disturbances or constant fatigue: the serotonin it is one of the hormones that influences sleep patterns and is produced by the intestine. A malfunction can cause a limited production of the latter, leading to an inevitable difficulty in falling asleep.
- Skin irritation: the presence of grazes or eczema it can be caused by an incorrect digestive process that leads to the absorption of harmful nutrients or to one loss of vitamins beneficial for the body.
- Continued craving for sugar: The more sugar you consume, the more your gut will require, inevitably leading to development of related diseases. In fact, excessive consumption leads to inflammation of the intestine and poor digestion.
- Upside-down stomach: in this case, the difficulty refers to improper digestion. The intestine cannot quickly dispose of the food you eat and this can cause abdominal bloating and – in the worst cases – diarrhea.
- Weight changes: you lose weight, then you get it back, then you take it again and it seems paradoxical to you. An instability of this type can derive precisely from a intestinal problem related to the absorption of food you consume.