“Is he the new 007? I don’t think so”

There are a few days left until the release of No Time to Die, the 25th James Bond film that will try to outdo Avengers: Endgame at the box office. As we have known for some time, it will be the last time Daniel Craig will wear the role of agent 007, and the toto-names for the next interpreter are going crazy more and more.

Despite his recent self-nomination, he won’t be Hugh Jackman the next James Bond. Or at least, that’s what he assured, between the serious and the facetious, the same Daniel Craig in a recent interview.

The protagonist of No Time to Die intervened on the British show Lorraine to promote the new film. One of the presenter’s questions referred to Hugh Jackman, who wished his colleague to “enjoy his latest movie as 007”. “Well, it won’t be him” Daniel Craig said with a smile. “It will have to pass over my corpse.”

As we can also see at the bottom of the news, the interpreter of Wolverine seems to have taken it sportingly. In fact, he shared the excerpt of that interview on Twitter, writing in the caption: “Well … that kills rumors. Daniel, my friend, you will always be 007 to me.”

Meanwhile, we are trying to understand if, after the recent acquisition of MGM, in the future we will see the James Bond saga streaming on Amazon. According to rumors, there seem to be among the favorites for the role of agent 007 Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Luke Evans or Rege-Jean Page, who recently rose to prominence for Bridgerton’s first season.

