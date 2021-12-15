“Is he the sexiest man? That’s why”

A few days ago we learned that in the past George Clooney turned down 35 million for a single day of work, but the director of The Tender Bar instead he accepted twice, in 1997 and 2006, the title of “sexiest man in the world” awarded by People magazine. Only four of them have obtained the prestigious encore.

To keep company a George Clooney in this special ranking there are in fact Richard Gere, Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp. The current title holder is Paul Rudd, but also Ben Affleck, who stars in the director’s new movie The Midnight Sky, has been voted Sexiest Man Alive. Only once, however, in 2002.

On the occasion of the promotion of The Tender Bar, People teased the actor, asking him if he felt overshadowed by George Clooney due to his double election. In any case, Ben Afflieck has shown a quick wit in his response.

“Well, me a couple of times I refused it, obviously. George, he loves that stuff and wanted to keep doing it, but I thought once was enough. “

In addition to the headline of People magazine, Ben Affleck and George Clooney they also have in common having played Batman in the cinema. The Tender Bar it will be released in some cinemas on December 17th, and then streamed on Amazon Prime Video on January 7th 2022. If you haven’t already done so, you can check out the trailer for The Tender Bar.