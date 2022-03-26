“Is history; the present is that we have to go out and win”

In the absence of two days for the closing of the octagonal Concacaf, Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier, the direct classification of the Selection from Mexico is at risk when facing this Sunday Honduras at the Olympic Stadium, keeping track of Costa Rica which has positioned itself as a strong candidate to opt for the second or third direct place.

This Saturday in the run-up to the match against the catrachos, Mexico’s technical assistant attended the press in the absence of Gerardo Martino, who was unable to travel due to health problems. George Theiler He was clear that the obligation of the Aztecs is to win, no matter what happens, but he warned of the danger of a Honduran team with good players and a “hierarchical” coaching staff.

In Theiler’s words, “we are going to face a very risky rival, a rival that wants to win its first match in the tie, with many new players who want their place, with a high-ranking coaching staff that has led three selections to a World Cup and with a team that wants to show that it is up to the occasion”.

He added: “The pressure is normal like any other knockout game. The pressure is to establish that Mexico is a team that has to be in the World Cup; the pressure exists and will always exist because Mexico is a top-level team and has to look for the match and win it, but we must not forget that there is a rival up front that also has its hierarchy”.

The helmsman made it clear that “qualifiers are difficult all over the world and Mexico is not fighting for third place, but to finish among the three that go to the World Cup, hopefully when these dates are over we will go and finish as high as possible. Our goal is to go to the World Cup.”

ON THE CONTINUITY OF GERARDO MARTINO IN COMMAND OF MEXICO

George Theiler did not hesitate to defend the ability of Gerard Martin, absent on the bench Mexico toagainst the ‘H’ due to an eye problem and assured that it would be he himself who would prepare the match by giving explicit instructions.

“I see him as excellent, he had this health problem, he had to undergo surgery on his eye, but he is doing very well. He prepared the game and he is preparing it, he will do everything… he only had the mishap that he could not travel, but everything is excellent, ”he released.

With Mexico sharing 22 points with the United States and Costa Rica on the rise, they were asked at a press conference if they feared being the fourth coaching staff fired from the national team, for example coaches such as Enrique Meza, Sven Goran or José Manuel de la Torre who were relegated from office for losing to Honduras.

“The truth is that we came to win, I hope that doesn’t happen. The Mexican National Team has the obligation to win when it goes out on a field of play, what happened before is history, we live in the present and the present is that tomorrow Mexico has to go out to win, ”he said.