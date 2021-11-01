World

Is homosexuality against nature? Piero Angela’s answer leaves no doubts »ILMETEO.it

Photo of James Reno James Reno35 mins ago
0 3 1 minute read
Loading...
Advertisements

Homosexual couples have the same feelings as heterosexual onesL’homosexuality is against nature? Sometimes this statement is heard, but it seems that it is also on a purely scientific level dand all without foundation.

Piero Angela, interviewed in the Rai3 program “What’s the weather like“conducted by Fabio Fazio, he provided on the topic an answer that leaves no doubt.

The newspaper Republic, in its online edition, reported a few steps of the science communicator: Homosexual couples think exactly like heterosexual ones: they present the same path of attraction and falling in love, jealousy, betrayal, married life and children. They have deep feelings, the same as those of man-woman relationships. It must be understood well“.

Loading...
Advertisements

The newspaper Huffington Post also reported that this important speech was presented in the same episode in which the secretary of the PD, Enrico Letta, returned to the theme ofhomotransphobia, explaining: “We have a duty to carry out and to have the Zan bill and soon I will ask for an exploration with the other political forces, to understand if there are the conditions that could lead to a rapid approval of the text “.

Source link

Loading...
Advertisements

Photo of James Reno James Reno35 mins ago
0 3 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Nine firefighters who died from the collapse of a cave during an exercise – Corriere.it

4 hours ago

The summit was not green Eden, but now multilateralism works – La Stampa

1 hour ago

Usa, former president Trump reappears in public with Melania. The grimace of the former first lady is priceless (video)

9 hours ago

the Taliban kill two guests

18 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button