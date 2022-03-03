Is ‘How to Get Away with Murder’ leaving Netflix?

ads

How to Get Away With Murder’s time on Netflix could soon be coming to an end. The ABC legal drama starring Viola Davis has been a staple on Netflix for years, with the entire six-season shows available to stream on the platform, though concerns have recently been raised about the show’s fate on Netflix.

In recent weeks, more and more Disney-owned titles have been pulled from Netflix in favor of the company’s own streaming services, including Disney+ for family titles and Hulu for titles aimed at mature audiences. The most recent example came last month when Comicbook.com reported that all of Netflix’s original Marvel shows, including Daredevil (Seasons 1-3), Jessica Jones (Seasons 1-3), Luke Cage (Seasons 1-2) , Iron Fist (Seasons 1 and 2), The Defenders (Limited Series) and The Punisher (Seasons 1 and 2), were removed from the streaming platform. Later, just hours after they disappeared from the Netflix library, it was confirmed that the titles would be available to stream on Disney+ beginning March 16 in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. Zeeland. Similar moves have been made with other titles, with almost all of Dinsey’s animated films now non-existent on Netflix, his former streaming home.

However, the exodus of Disney-owned titles from Netflix may not be too worrisome for the fate of How to Get Away with Murder on the streamer. The hit series is produced by Shonda Rhimes under Rhimes’ Shondaland production company. In particular, Rhimes and Shondaland have a deep relationship with the streamer, and in 2021, Rhimes extended it and expanded her treatment at the streamer. Rhimes’ deep ties to the streamer, a deal that has led to numerous fourth-place titles under the Shondaland name, could help extend How to Get Away With Murder’s longevity on the streamer. However, it’s important to note that those ties may not be a saving grace, as several of Disney’s Ryan Murphy shows have left or are set to leave Netflix despite his deal with the company.

How to Get Away With Murder centers on Davis’s Annalize Keating, a law professor at a prestigious Philadelphia university who, along with five of her students, becomes embroiled in a murder plot. In addition to Davis, the show starred Alfred Enoch, Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King, Matt McGorry, and Karla Souza. The series premiered on ABC in 2014 and ran for six seasons before concluding in 2020. All six seasons are currently available to stream on Netflix. Fans will ultimately have to wait and see if the show is eventually pulled from the streamer and moved to a different broadcast house.

