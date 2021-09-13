Is Hugh Jackman suggesting the return of Wolverine? [FOTO]

Is X-Men star Hugh Jackman revealing Wolverine’s return to the MCU?

When you think about Hugh Jackman it’s hard not to juxtapose the actor’s name with Wolverine, the X-Men of the Marvel comics who also had ample space on the screens. LoganJames Mangold’s 2017 film was a bit of the swan song of the character played by Jackman, eager to retire from the hero costume. But now his stories on Instagram seem to tease a possible return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Or is it just the nostalgia effect?

The Australian actor shared on his official social profile first a fan-art signed by BossLogic, a famous artist who has also worked with Marvel, and then a photo of him together with Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studios. The two photos side by side are certainly interesting, but they certainly do not constitute “proof” of his return as Wolverine.

The fan-art shows Wolverine’s iconic claws standing out against a black background, while the photo with Feige dates back to 2013 San Diego Comic-Con.

Previously Hugh Jackman had stated that if the X-Men were introduced to the MCU, he would continue to play Wolverine. His comment dates back to 2017 and at the time it seemed unlikely that the mutants would have been involved in the Marvel Studios projects (remember that the franchise was in the hands of Fox, not Disney), but now that it is established that the two worlds will finally meet, the wish of the actor could really come true!

Even if Disney wants to start over with the X-Men characters, the actor’s character shouldn’t be left out of potential future projects. It’s really hard to imagine anyone other than Jackman to play the mutant Wolverine! And we know how these things turn out: Disappointed fans petitioning and calling for a boycott of the movie … Hiring Jackman again might save Disney a big backlash from the paying audience, but the actor really wants to play the character again. ? The film Logan it was a worthy farewell, no question remained open with the character and his staging was masterful, also thanks to a capable director like Mangold.

Is it time for a new face? Disney is still a long way from implementing the superhero team into the MCU, so it may take some time for the studio to announce who will play Wolverine this time around.

