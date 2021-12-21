Is Iliad still the cheapest? Here’s how to get 150GB in 5G at an incredible price

ILIAD still tries to win over users and to do so it has decided to introduce an offer during this month of December that does not have many equals and not so much for the amount of data traffic but above all for the possibility of having the 5G network for less than 10. Is called Flash 150 And allows you to have for the first time well150GB of data traffic per month for only 9.99. available to everyone (new users and users from all operators) and the offer also provides unlimited minutes and SMS and, like all offers, there is also the possibility of not having remodeling in the future or even hidden costs.

Iliad Flash 150: here’s how to activate it

Flash 150 allows, in a month, to use up to 150GB of traffic data to be exploited even under the new 5G network in Italy. This is excellent news especially because the rate is completed with everything we usually found in the Iliad offers, that is, the minutes of calls and unlimited SMS for the whole month. And as usual the record price: sonly 9.99. The new Flash 150 by Iliad it can be activated in time, that is, at the moment, you will still have 20 days to subscribe.

FLASH 150

Unlimited Minutes of calls to all national fixed and mobile numbers

Unlimited SMS Towards all

150GB of data traffic under the 5G network (where available) with Hotspot included

COST: 9.99 per month

WHERE TO ACTIVATE IT: ONLINE or SHOP

COST of activation + SIM:9.99

Clearly the offer allows you to have, during the activation phase, all sorts of related servicesand we also talk about7GB of European roaming data trafficbut of course also unlimited minutes of calls to international landlines and mobile phones with over 60 fixed destinations in Europe and landlines and mobile in the USA and Canada. In addition to this, there are also the “ Call Me ” services, hotspot but also no connection fee, residual credit check and also the answering machine.

Iliad GIGA 80: the other offer at 7.99

There is also the other offerIliad GIGA 80which allows users to have unlimited everything such as calls and SMS but with the ability to exploitup to 80GB of data traffic. The price? Only 7.99and this means that this tariff takes the place of the previous GIGA50 by increasing the data traffic bundle to the benefit of the user.

GIGA 80

Unlimited Minutes of calls to all national fixed and mobile numbers

Unlimited SMS Towards all

80GB of data traffic under the 5G network (where available) with Hotspot included

COST: 7.99 per month

WHERE TO ACTIVATE IT: ONLINE or SHOP

COST of activation + SIM:9.99

ILIAD: the other offers

Next to this the Voice-only offer is proposedwhich allows you to have unlimited calls but practically without data for internet browsing. Here is specifically what it provides:

VOICE

Unlimited Minutes of calls to all national fixed and mobile numbers

Unlimited SMS Towards all

40MB of data traffic under 4G network with Hotspot included

COST: 4.99 per month

WHERE TO ACTIVATE IT: ONLINE or SHOP

COST of activation + SIM:9.99

And again, Iliad, offers the old Giga 40which, although not visible on the website directly, can still be activated.

GIGA 40