Is Iron Man, the most powerful weapon to appear in the movies, about to return to the MCU?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to show the legacy of Iron Man. After the farewell of Robert Downey Jr. at the end of Avengers: Endgame, the name of the hero still remained the protagonist: da Far From Home to Eternals, there are many films that continue to mention him. And it may not be over.

In fact, on the horizon there are at least 2 projects directly linked to Tony Stark aka Iron Man: one is Ironheart, the series that will introduce the character considered the true heir by the same interpreter, that is Riri Williams. The other is Armor Wars and this is where it could make its reappearance too the most powerful weapon seen in the MCU and linked to Iron Man.

Let’s not talk about the Infinity Gauntlet or of Thor’s hammer, but of the engineering product attributable to the work of the Stark family but definitely out of hand: Whiplash’s whip. We must therefore return to Iron Man 2 by Jon Favreau, year 2010, to find what for some is the ultimate weapon: Ivan Vanko he creates it starting from the same Arc reactor, whose project was allegedly stolen from his father by Tony Stark’s father.

The whips, antagonists of one of the most forgettable films of the MCU, they were particularly strong: from the very first appearance Whiplash was able to cut a machine in two and subdue Iron Man. Then, it was even upgraded and integrated into a new armor. A technology that could reappear right in Armor Wars.

If it were to follow the comic stories, the starring series James Rhodes it would concern just some Stark technologies ended up in the hands of criminals. A rumor from a short time ago suggested that the same may return to the show as well Justin Hammer (Sam Rockwell) seen in Iron Man 2. So is it possible that the whips are back on stage again?

Also from the paper Marvel world comes a further suggestion: to use them could be a famous villain of the X-Men, Omega Red. As Russian as Whiplash, he has similar powers and weapons, and fans have long been waiting for characters from the mutant universe to make their MCU debut.

What do you think? Would you like to review what for some is the most powerful weapon of Marvel and perhaps in the hands of an enemy of the X-Men? Let us know in the comments.

Photo: MovieStills

Source: CBR

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED