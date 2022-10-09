Is IShowSpeed ​​in Fortnite? | GINX Esport TV

Controversial YouTube creator IShowSpeed ​​was recently tricked into believing he has an Icon skin in Fortnite. But is it true?

Fortnite’s Icon Series brings together figures from popular culture in an epic crossover with the Battle Royale game. Musicians, sports personalities, online influencers, streamers and content creators have had their portraits brought to Fortnite for players to purchase from the Item Shop.

Recently, Controversial streamer and content creator IShowSpeed ​​reacted to reports of his inclusion in Fortnite during a live stream, but is it happening? We detail if IShowSpeed ​​is getting a skin in Fortnite and when it will be available.

Does IShowSpeed ​​have a skin in Fortnite?

The short answer is that there is no confirmed skin for IShowSpeed ​​in Fortnite at the time of writing. The popular content creator recently uploaded a video (embedded below) to his second YouTube channel reacting to his Fortnite cosmetic which was reportedly added to the Battle Royale game.

Videos have since circulated online claiming that IShowSpeed ​​will be receiving an in-game outfit as part of the next set of Fortnite icons. This series typically focuses on high-profile celebrities, online influencers, and content creators like Ninja, Ariana Grande, Loserfruit, and most recently, SypherPK immortalized in Fortnite.

As to whether IShowSpeed ​​will be the next content creator to join the Fortnite Icon Series seems to be nothing but a hoax at this point, as publisher Epic Games has not confirmed this. Additionally, a Fortnite investigation was leaked in August 2022, highlighting several in-game cosmetics that are not yet available.

IShowSpeed ​​has reacted to a video revealing the content creator’s leaked skin for Fortnite. (Picture: YouTube/Live Speedy)

If IShowSpeed ​​were to receive an in-game cosmetic, chances are it could have been leaked in August, or similarly Epic Games would have prevented the leak from surfacing online. In that regard, it’s just unlikely that IShowSpeed ​​will be added to the Fortnite Icon Series roster.

While we were looking for the YouTube video that leaked the IShowSpeed ​​Fortnite skin, the video wouldn’t be listed and it looks like the YouTube channel doesn’t seem to exist. This further adds to the improbability of the leaked skin even when IShowSpeed ​​scoured the YouTube channel, which has no content.

IShowSpeed ​​seems dejected because his leaked Fortnite skin was fake. (Picture: YouTube/Live Speedy)

IShowSpeed ​​went further to check the Item Shop to see if the leaked skin was present, but was disappointed and confused. So while the streamer and content creator are adamant that “it’s real,” this Fortnite leak is yet another ploy to generate discussion and views online.

For now, players can still obtain SypherPK cosmetics that are part of the current Fortnite Icon Series, available in the Item Shop.

Image courtesy of Epic Games.