Is isolating South Africa any good now?

The president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, strongly criticized the blocking of air travel decided by European countries, the United States and other governments in order to try to limit the spread of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus. Ramaphosa said he was “deeply saddened” by the limitations, which could have serious repercussions on South Africa’s economy in the tourist season (summer will begin in the Southern Hemisphere in a month). His criticisms were added to those of various experts and the World Health Organization (WHO) itself, which in the past had already defined the blocking of flights to try to stop the spread of a variant as counterproductive.

In almost two years of the pandemic, several studies have questioned the usefulness of these measures, which are almost always decided when it is too late and the new variants have already crossed the borders of the countries of origin. Blockages can also create a stigma towards some countries and could lead them not to declare the identification of new variants, precisely for fear of being penalized with an isolation that involves very high costs compared to the benefits, often few if not completely absent. .

In general, it may be useful to place in isolation an area where there is a considerable increase in infections, in order to reduce the risk that infected people can infect others in neighboring areas. Containment activities of this type can lead to good results on a local scale, but hardly have an impact on larger scales, especially if adopted with the aim of stopping a variant instead of the spread of infections in general.

Weather

In countering a pandemic, time is one of the most important factors and becomes decisive in the case of countering the circulation of new variants.

Before a new one is identified, it often takes weeks from the moment it is in circulation, and it can then take many days to understand how widespread it is and whether it is more risky than other variants already identified in the population. In the weeks between the emergence of the variant and its identification, anything can happen: including the passage in different areas and countries. As we have now learned in almost two years of the pandemic, the coronavirus does not affect national borders.

The case of the omicron variant is exemplary in this sense. The variant had been identified with certainty in South Africa on 22 November last, from a sample taken thirteen days earlier from a patient (cases had also been detected in Botswana and it cannot be excluded that there were already others, not detected, elsewhere). The analysis of the genetic characteristics of the coronavirus had led to the identification of dozens of mutations, some worrying because they are linked to the “spike” protein, the one that the virus uses to evade the defenses of cells and exploit them to replicate by carrying on the infection.

A South African research team had conducted the analyzes and reported the variant on the South African genomic surveillance network, where variants of viruses circulating in the population are tracked. Government officials were involved in the trial, and on 24 November the report was finally forwarded to WHO.

The procedure had followed standards for reporting new variants and prompted WHO to do its own analyzes and assessments, declaring omicron at the end of last week as VOC (“Variant of concern” in English, ie “variant that arouses concern”).

Diffusion

Two weeks had therefore passed from the time the sample was taken to the WHO reporting: a relatively short time to identify a new variant, but insufficient to stop its spread. Not only had omicron continued to spread around that time, but – given the high number of mutations and reports from other southern African countries – it had probably been around for several weeks before November 9. Infected people, perhaps asymptomatic and therefore unaware of being contagious, in that period of time had certainly moved from South Africa to Europe and the United States, leading to the spread of the omicron variant outside Africa.

The blocking of air flights with southern African countries was decided by European countries only at the end of last week, when the first cases of omicron had already been identified even in their borders, including Italy. Early identifications indicate that the coronavirus variant was already in circulation in Europe and it is likely that the first cases in the United States will soon be identified.

Searches

The blocking of flights is often justified by governments with the need to slow down the arrival of further contagious subjects with a new variant, even if this is already in circulation in their borders. However, analyzes and researches conducted in the last two years have pointed out the scarce usefulness of these measures, which are implemented “by closing the barn when the oxen have already fled”, to quote a saying widely used by experts on these occasions.

Research published at the beginning of the pandemic on Journal of Emergency Management (JEM) concluded that there was little evidence to support that blocking of international flights is useful in keeping the spread of a contagious disease under control, and that such measures should therefore not be taken. The study referred to previous outbreaks, including those of SARS (a close relative of COVID-19), MERS and Ebola.

A more recent study, published in the scientific journal Science, instead, dealt with the restrictions on international travel applied at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The research group did not exclude that the adoption of the blockades had allowed to slow down the progress of the epidemic in some circumstances, remembering however that measures of this type are adopted together with other limitations at the local level and that consequently cannot be always make accurate assessments of their usefulness.

Block

Since it takes some time to identify a new variant, with characteristics that can be observed more carefully, it is practically impossible to prevent it from circulating beyond the area in which it was identified.

In the case of constant mass inflows from the area affected by the variant, their blocking could contribute in part to further slowing the spread, but it is rare that there are circumstances of this type. Furthermore, people arriving from that area are on average more controlled than all other travelers, with lower risks of an entry of contagious individuals with the new variant. If this had already been around for some time in the destination country, these people would rather run the risk of being infected after their arrival.

The same system of controls at the airport does not always prove to be sufficient in reducing the influx of individuals potentially infected with the new variant. The rules change significantly from country to country, with many travelers managing to obtain permits or exemptions to board flights anyway, not counting those who travel by making intermediate stopovers in other countries before arriving at their destination.

According to the data collected by the Corriere della Sera, about 1,700 travelers from South Africa arrived in Italy in November. To these are added travelers from other African states for which blocks have been decided: Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Botswana and eSwatini. Most of them had been able to board by presenting a test certifying that they were negative for the coronavirus, but the tests themselves and controls in the countries of origin and sometimes at Italian airports are not very accurate, which makes the entry of people more likely. contagious.

Criticisms

For all these reasons, the president of South Africa and the leaders of other southern African countries have criticized the choice of introducing blocks, which will not limit the spread of the omicron variant and according to them will only have the effect of penalizing the tourist season.

As it had previously done in the case of the spread of other variants, the WHO advised governments against introducing blockades and restrictions on South Africa and other African countries where the omicron variant was detected. He defined these policies as a sort of “conditioned reflex”, recalling that vaccines and good practices, such as the use of masks and physical distancing, are the most suitable systems for keeping the pandemic under control.

The vaccine rate in the entire African continent is still extremely low and around 7.2 per cent; in South Africa, one of the countries with the highest rate, the percentage of the population fully vaccinated is around 24 per cent (in Italy it is 77 per cent). Many African countries do not have access to vaccines or have so far received very few doses, despite repeated appeals from WHO and other organizations to encourage the donation and dissemination of coronavirus vaccines in poorer countries.

The governments of African countries and some observers believe that the emergence of the omicron variant can be considered one of the effects of the low diffusion of vaccines, due to the political choices of Western governments and the commercial ones of some pharmaceutical companies. Greater availability of vaccines could help reduce COVID-19 cases and consequently the risk of new variants developing, even if this result can only be achieved with a very high percentage of vaccinated people in the world population.

According to Ramaphosa and other African leaders, the West withheld most of the vaccines for itself, resulting in a dose shortage in Africa that probably contributed to the spread of the omicron variant. Now the West is thinking of solving it by isolating those same African states in which it had contributed to creating the problem. In doing so, it is also creating a stigma towards a geographic area already heavily penalized and towards which it historically has enormous responsibilities linked to the colonial period.

Finally, the WHO advises against geo-blocking of this type for another reason: they seriously risk making the systems for identifying and reporting new variants less transparent. The prospect of severe limitations, with effects on economic activities, could lead a country not to report the discovery of a new variant, or to announce it late when it is now widespread in other countries, with less chance of being blocked by air traffic. and commercial. This would make control activities by individual countries much more difficult, with very negative global effects.