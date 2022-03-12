World of Warcraft, one of the most played online games in the world, which once lived through great and memorable scenes that only bring nostalgic memories to those of us who lived through the golden age of WoW, a time when there was nothing more important than getting home from school and spending a few hours leveling around the world of Azeroth.

Undoubtedly, those great times have been fading little by little, increased by the wave of criticism and accusations that the company has had in recent times for abuses of all kinds, marking a very severe image in the industry. So now, in the middle of 2022, we must ask ourselves… Is it a good idea that World of Warcraft comes to Xbox? My short answer is a resounding yes.

New air for the aged terrain

This is one of the most frequently asked questions in the Xbox community lately, even long before Activision Blizzard was acquired by Microsoft. It’s been around for a long time, and it’s not surprising given the large number of fans that World of Warcraft still maintains, hoping that at some point it will regain free rein.

To put everything that has happened with the title into context, we need to go back a few years and see what state WoW was in at the time. The problems and the lack of quality with it do not come only because of the current bad practices of the company, but they are from much earlier, when Blizzard executives began to show more interest in money than for the quality of his game, and this the fans began to notice immediately.

The stars have aligned for us to finally see World of Warcraft on Xbox

The great events that Blizzard offered and that people were looking forward to began to decline, seeing the disastrous and poor content that the new expansions offered, with repeated mechanics, incongruous stories, poor innovation and a long etc. From then on, since unfortunately Activision bought Blizzard, things began to go from bad to worse, achieving large losses of monthly players, who retired from the game looking to venture into other much fresher MMOs. The above is easily verifiable because Activision Blizzard stopped providing information on its monthly active players, something very curious if he shouted it out loud before.

The game that once suffered from glory, today suffers from poverty, since it offers nothing new, thanks to Blizzard’s frowned upon philosophy: “what works well, don’t fix it”. With that concept, it was its deterioration, and today, with Microsoft at the head of the company, there is a great hope that the game will offer new experiences, new ideas that give the title a fresh air, something that many are waiting for with the recent announcement of the new expansion.

New scenarios for the renewed breeze

Already laying the foundation that World of Warcraft needs fresh ideas and mechanics in order to survive, there is also another factor to consider, since the company is also stained and marked by the abuses that have been committed against its workers. To stop this great drain of players, the game needs to open up to new scenarios as I have wanted to call them, but basically they are new platformswhere it can in some way, get old players to come back to try new experiences, and as a better option, new players arrive.

This tactic would be achieved in a much more real and effective way if World of Warcraft will finally come to Xbox and with a crossplay format, since they would integrate the entire ecosystem into a single experience, winning players, innovation and above all, the desire of the fans. Microsoft can do it, it has all the tools, since it controls everything from software to hardware, something unthinkable a few years ago. With these lines, the title can easily grow back, if the two requirements that I have expressed above are met; On the one hand, bring new ideas, and on the other, open your world to the Xbox ecosystem.

It is only a matter of time before Microsoft considers the idea, after WoW has had a drop in the number of monthly active players, compared to what it had in the past. Other titles in the genre, such as Final Fantasy XIV, New World or even Lost Ark, have gained a lot of ground, as a result of how repetitive World of Warcraft has become. If Microsoft plays its cards right, bring the game to Xbox (it has already been proven to work perfectly well with a controller) and by the way add it to the Game Pass service, it would become a real success story, due to the great potential that the service has for promoting all kinds of games.

Microsoft has already said that it intends to bring many Blizzard games to Game Pass, so it would not be strange to think that everything I am saying in this article, Phil Spencer already has it written in his notebook (or Tablet), hidden waiting for the perfect moment to come to light and impress everyone again.