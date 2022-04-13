Entertainment

Is it ‘A Million Little Things’ tonight, April 13? Gary’s Cancer Scare takes center stage in Season 4 Episode 15

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 50 3 minutes read

a million little things I couldn’t let Maggie (Allison Miller) and Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) have a happy ending so easily. Maggie found a lump on Gary’s chest in the final minutes of the April 6 episode. a million little things Season 4 Episode 15 revolves around Gary’s attempt to find out if his cancer has returned. But will it be Gary-centric time of a million little things air tonight, April 13?

[Warning: This article contains spoilers from A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 15, “Fingers Crossed.”]

Source link

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 50 3 minutes read

Related Articles

There is a cast for the television series of the bear ‘Ted’

4 mins ago

Who could beat Donald Trump in 2024?

6 mins ago

Kristen Stewart signs for A24 to make a romantic thriller

16 mins ago

Young people do not (yet) see much interest in the metaverse

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button