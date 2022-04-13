Is it ‘A Million Little Things’ tonight, April 13? Gary’s Cancer Scare takes center stage in Season 4 Episode 15

a million little things I couldn’t let Maggie (Allison Miller) and Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) have a happy ending so easily. Maggie found a lump on Gary’s chest in the final minutes of the April 6 episode. a million little things Season 4 Episode 15 revolves around Gary’s attempt to find out if his cancer has returned. But will it be Gary-centric time of a million little things air tonight, April 13?

[Warning: This article contains spoilers from A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 15, “Fingers Crossed.”]

‘A Million Little Things’: James Roday Rodriguez as Gary and Dan Bucatinsky as Harrison | ABC

‘A Million Little Things’ Season 4 Episode 15 Airs Tonight, April 13

Hopefully, fans won’t have to worry about any more breaks for the rest of the season. a million little things Season 4 will air its next six episodes uninterrupted until the end, which means episode 15 premieres tonight, April 13, on ABC.

According to ABC, episode 15 is titled “Fingers Crossed.” Series creator DJ Nash directed and co-wrote the episode with Michelle Leibel. The synopsis reads, “The gang gets together for a fun and festive game night as a means of distracting Gary from thinking about a sticky situation.”

What happens in ‘A Million Little Things’ season 4 episode 15, ‘Fingers Crossed’?

Although he is not in the a million little things Preview of episode 15 of season 4, photos from the ABC press release indicate that Gary spends time in the hospital. The group of friends, Eddie (David Giuntoli), Katherine (Grace Park), Rome (Romany Malco), and Regina (Christina Moses), hang out in the waiting room. Meanwhile, Maggie visits Gary’s hospital room and meets her roommate, Harrison (Dan Bucatinsky). Harrison is a big fan of Maggie’s radio show and the photos show a lot of laughter.

In it a million little things Season 4 Episode 15 Preview, Regina and Rome contemplate who Katherine’s mystery boy could be. Then Regina awkwardly opens the door to find Katherine’s girlfriend, Greta Strobe (Cameron Esposito). She joins her game night to help distract Gary from his pending test results.

‘A million little things’: David Giuntoli as Eddie | ABC/Sergei Bachlakov

In another clip, Eddie tells his AA support group that he’s dating Anna Benoit (Erin Karpluk), and he’s thrilled. However, he spills a full glass of red wine on Eddie on game night.

“I don’t want to be us with cancer,” Gary tells Maggie later in the preview, and viewers feel it in their souls.

Romy Rosemont guest-stars again as Regina’s mother, Shelly.

Also, in ABC press photos for a million little things Season 4, episode 15 tonight, viewers see Romy Rosemont walking down a path on her phone. She is either talking to Regina or her ex-husband and Regina’s father, Ronald (Mario Van Peebles).

‘A Million Little Things’: Romy Rosemont as Regina’s mother, Shelly | ABC/Sergei Bachlakov

In episode 14, Shelly told Ronald that she made her husband believe she was having an affair because it was easier than telling him the truth. Shelly’s brother Neil not only sexually assaulted her, but also took advantage of Regina. Ronald was very upset that she Shelly would let Neil near Regina, knowing what she was capable of. Since the issue is not resolved, it will surely come up on tonight’s episode of a million little things.

Romy Rosemont guest starred on big sky Season 2 on ABC recently. She also appeared in guest roles on Grey’s Anatomy, private practice, Prison Break, How to get away with murderY Scandal.

a million little things Season 4 airs Wednesdays at 10pm EST on ABC. The new episodes will also be available the next day on Hulu.

