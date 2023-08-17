Is it a myth that seawater heals wounds? we have the answer

sea ​​bath one of the summer instant revitalizing effect, This is normal after spending a day at the beach Feel good and of good humor, and it’s not just because you’re Holidayis for him sea ​​water power, Many of us have occasionally used it to clear our nose or that of our children. And today, in the best segment of ElNacional.cat, lounge chairWe explore the mystery of whether seawater heals wounds, how it benefits us, and what precautions we should take.

Seawater heals minor cuts and many other things…but it’s dangerous for open wounds

We already told you that calendula is the best plant for making healing creams, but seawater is not far behind. He iodine And this minerals which consists of help you recover faster Little scratchA chafingmultiple mosquito bites or a flesh wound, To feel relief it will be enough to take a relaxing bath in the sea.

Yes, you have to be careful with deep wounds one of two severe burnswith which you should wash sterile saline solutionassume that sea ​​water is not sterile and this includes all microorganisms: bacteria, protozoa, viruses… more than 100 species of Vibrio swim in the oceans, a tenth of which is pathogenic to humans, not to mention an old acquaintance Escherichia colii.e, faecal bacteria, The class of microorganisms that can cause infection.

because of this reason It is not recommended to go to sea with open wounds. And deep one of two Burns serious, like Nor should one think of giving birth to a child in the sea, Something that was seen on the network a few years back and that violates all obstetrical safety conventions.

That being said… recovery will be great with mild ones, just like Sea water is great for the skinand helps reduce acne while drying the grains. And it has other advantages too.

Sea water is great for minor injuries, which will heal quickly. Image: Seleznev_photo.

Other benefits of seawater for the body

french researchers Rene Quinton (1867–1925), upon discovering that components of seawater Were similar to our blood plasmastarted using sea ​​water to cure various diseases, Today, laboratories Quinton Medical they continue to market what was called marine medicinewhich is based on sea ​​water extracted from Planktonic Vortex of the Bay of Biscay.

Other Brands Use other water, but all are treated through cold processes that preserve their properties while sterilizing them to avoid problems. And they help us in the following things.

difficulty breathing

we know for years benefits of sea water To reduce it Rhinitis, sinusitis and any Asthama; Respiratory disease, Fortunately, there are several pressurized seawater companies already on the market. Spray format with ergonomic nozzle Adapted to the nose of adults and the small nose of babies. Avoid using corticosteroid sprays and start taking care of yourself with seawater.

reduce constipation

Can you drink sea water? He common sense he tells us No: since it contains a lot of salt, when it is consumed, the water in our cells comes out to balance the salt, and we dehydrated,

but here’s the thing sea ​​water is drinkablewith certain conditions, It can’t be from the sea as it is, it must be Filtered And germsthat is commercialization which we mentioned earlier. And should be dilutedIn sweet water one of two Juice freshly squeezed, in proportion 1 to 3 or even 1 to 4, perfect for him constipationand very nutritious, Seeing it All the elements of the periodic table are present in sea water. It is necessary for our body. i drank it Rafael Nadal In Games!

Provides relief from oral infection

dentists often recommend wash with water and salt For reduce gum swelling, Imagine multiplying this benefit by combining all the elements of the periodic table with a simple (treated) seawater mouthwash. will keep yours healthy gumsThe caves in the baysoothe the pain sensitive teeth, disinfectsand speeds up extraction treatment And oral disease In form of swelling of gums And this periodontitis,

Mother Nature again won an extra point. Now that you know seawater heals minor injuries and has many other benefits, it’s a good time to try it if you meet a few requirements. start consuming,

How about if you start using seawater instead of regular table salt to season your dishes? you can even cook with sea water: keeping Solution Acts as a suitable direct dressing. you won’t believe Find out the elements you’ll get for your body,

Have you ever wondered about sea water? Well now know the other side of the coin: swimming pool water, In short, don’t try to heal wounds with pool water, when you know what’s really in them you’ll understand why:

