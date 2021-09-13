is it a scam or does it work? Review and Opinions [2021]

What’s this Dogecoin Millionaire? Is Dogecoin Millionaire a Scam?

The story of Dogecoin she is really curious. Cryptocurrency born as a joke in 2013, in the wake of a funny meme that was going crazy on social media at the time, which portrayed the face of the dog of Japanese origin Shiba Inu with a phrase that is often meaningless.

The cryptocurrency went into oblivion for years, only to come back in vogue in 2021 when it was decided to raise its price. Which confirms how much cryptocurrencies do not have an intrinsic value but is conferred on them by the market.

And as often happens, the rally was boosted by other factors that latched onto the phenomenon, such as statements in favor of Elon Musk.

However, this has inevitably given birth too scams which bear its name, as well as other “owl” cryptocurrencies.

Also Dogecoin Millionaire It is a scam? Let’s find out together in this complete guide.

What is Dogecoin Millionaire?

There Dogecoin Millionaire platform presents itself as a platform for trading bots, name with which automatic trading is identified. Trading mode based on the capabilities of artificial intelligence rather than the “human” trader in order to speculate on one of the most interesting cryptocurrencies of the moment: the aforementioned Dogecoin.

Dogecoin Millionaire introduces itself simple to use and install.

As we will see, the platform promises earnings daily minimums of $ 170. Anyway, if it were true, they still represent 5 thousand euros a month, almost a figure for a company manager. Which become 60 thousand per year.

Dogecoin Millionaire: rsummary

Legal platforms for investing in cryptocurrencies

Having said that Dogecoin is also negotiable on serious brokers like eToro, we leave you to one table with trading platforms most used to operate on cryptocurrencies:

Dogecoin Millionaire: licenses and regulations

Apparently, Dogecoin Millionaire it has no regulation or license. Hence, this means that it is not subject to the laws and rules that protect your funds or personal data.

So, take this into account if you want to try to trade with this platform.

Dogecoin Millionaire: a scam?

At the time of writing, we cannot clarify that Dogecoin Millionaire is one scam, as there are no rulings in this regard or provisions by Consob.

Therefore, we always invite you to type on Google “Dogecoin Millionaire Consob” to find out if there are any news about it.

Of course, many things don’t add up. In addition to the absence of licenses, we don’t know what the developer team is behind the platform. Just as no head office address is indicated.

As often happens in these platforms with dubious capabilities, it is not even explained how the platform works. And how can you make money so easily with automatic trading.

In short, transparency is not at home on this site.

However, our purpose here is to present you what it offers objectively and it is up to the end user to make their own assessments.

As we said for Bitcoin Robot, another very popular scam you must be careful not to confuse investing in cryptocurrencies with the popularity that this year and which can lead to hitting brokers who are not serious.

Key features of trading with Dogecoin Millionaire

How does Dogecoin Millionaire work? Let’s say there are 3 key numbers to answer this question:

No, we did not start giving the numbers, also because the aforementioned are not even good to play as the cabal is made up of numbers ranging from 0 to 90.

But by 250 we mean the minimum amount (in dollars) that must be deposited to be able to use it.

By 20 we mean the average usage time per day which is suggested to see the promised figures.

98 (98.8 to be precise) is instead the estimated success rate of the platform, a real miracle in short.

It is possible to choose between automatic or manual trading: in the first case, we completely rely on the platform, in the second we will move the platform.

The platform also promises very fast withdrawals as soon as you earn an amount that you can withdraw.

Alternatives to Dogecoin Millionaire

Although we are not yet at the end of our complete guide on Dogecoin Millionaire, but it has not already convinced you, we will give you alternatives right away.

How much can I earn with Dogecoin Millionaire

As mentioned, the platform boasts a 98.9% success rate. Percentages already heard many times, given with a precision chosen not to say a little credible one hundred percent.

In addition to these very high percentages, it seems that Dogecoin Millionaire makes unlimited money, earning a million dollars in profit after 61 days of operation. An absurd figure to say the least.

Dogecoin Millionaire ensures a daily income between $ 170 and $ 250. The amounts vary based on the time dedicated to trading and the minimum initial deposit paid.

To make everything more truthful, the platform has also published a lot of calculator on its Home page, so that the user can immediately calculate how much he will earn based on how much he can and wants to deposit.

However, they are always figures to be taken with a grain of salt. As well as the demo account to practice. Who tells us that what is simulated will then turn into reality?

Testimonials and opinions on Dogecoin Millionaire

It is not easy to find objective and real opinions and testimonies on Dogecoin Millionaire. Excluding those reported on the platform, which are all enthusiastic and which speak of people who have actually enriched themselves with this system, the parameters that we often use to evaluate the opinions on a broker in this case are not usable.

Indeed, Dogecoin Millionaire is not present neither on the Google Play store (apps to download applications on Android safely) nor on the iOS apps store (to do it on Apple devices).

While on Trust Pilot, while it’s true that it has a decent rating of 4 stars on average, it’s also true that it’s only 10. And, what’s more, the reviewers all have only one written review. It just happens to be that.

So, the only suggestion we would like to give you is, if you really want to try this platform with incredible promises and premises, better if you deposit the minimum required money: 250 euros.

But always if it is money that you can afford to throw away and possibly not regret and not subtract from other important things.

Dogecoin Millionaire FAQs

Conclusions

Dogecoin Millionaire is a trading bot platform that promises to earn astronomical figures simply by depositing a minimum of 250 euros and the system will do the rest.

However, it is also allowed to use the site in manual mode, leaving the user discretion.

While not officially a scam, Dogecoin Millionaire has some not very reassuring aspects. For example, there is no license to operate, no data about the company and the team of developers behind it are provided, no explanation is given on how it makes certain profits, there are no objective reviews.

However, you can try a minimum deposit by taking advantage of only money that you can afford to lose. So to test if the site works or not.

If, on the other hand, you want to operate with serious brokers and with regular licenses, you can try eToro, Capital.com, OBRinvest.