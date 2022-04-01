Is it allergy or Covid? Here’s how to figure it out and not panic

The current Omicron variant, in fact, mainly affects the upper respiratory tract. Everything you need to know

It has been like this for two years now. A few lines of fever or a few coughs immediately set off alarm bells. Couldn’t it be Covid? A real psychosis. But now, with spring, comes the dreaded allergy season. Here, then, how not to mistake them for the virus that has plagued us for two years now.

It is not easy, also because the Omicron variant which in this period goes crazy is much more contagious than the others. Alla Delta, so to speak. But, fortunately, it is less serious. Symptoms of her only in extreme cases lead to serious consequences. And, more often than not, we are limited to one cold. Because of this, therefore, it could be mistaken for an allergy.

A’allergy just like those that notoriously characterize spring. In fact, the season of rhinitis, rhinoconjunctives, asthma and allergies has arrived. And, trying to avoid psychosis, it is necessary not to confuse them with the Omicron variants.

The current Omicron variant, in fact, mainly affects the upper respiratory tract. With symptoms in many ways comparable to those that, in this season, occur punctually in subjects with a clinical history of pollinosis, also known as “hay fever”.

Today we will provide you some advice, on the basis of what the experts said, so as not to confuse things. And, as always happens when we write about health, medicine, nutrition and wellness, the invitation is always to rely on professionals in the sector.

We are only supportive.

How not to mistake allergies with Covid

Allergies undoubtedly have a strong impact on citizens considering that, according to updated and accredited sources, in Italy about half of the population suffers from respiratory allergies with a constantly increasing trend.

In the seasonal forms of rhinitis the most common symptoms are seizures violent and irrepressible sneezing, runny nose, itching and nasal congestion. Less frequent are itching of the palate, throat and ears. In the perennial forms these symptoms are more nuanced and nasal obstruction and perhaps a reduction in smell prevail.

Characterizing the allergic forms of rhinitis, especially those of a seasonal nature, is the very frequent ocular involvement. With ailments such as the conjunctivitis. These are the symptoms that most negatively affect the quality of life of those affected by allergies.

On the other hand, theSars-Cov-2 infection occurs completely unexpectedly compared to the rhythms encoded by the classic allergy calendars. And almost always we have the onset of fever possibly associated with chills completely absent in allergy sufferers.

There may also be other disorders affecting the upper respiratory tract such as sore throat, cough and shortness of breath, but also more generalized symptoms such as headache and general feeling of malaise with possible joint and muscle pain. Symptoms absent in allergies. Further distinctive elements are the loss of taste and smell, now historically characterizing Covid-19.

The advice, however, when symptoms arise, is not to neglect the hypothesis of carrying out a molecular bufferto dispel any doubt.