is it an emergency, problems also for Chiellini?

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
1 hour ago

Juve defense: total emergency, problems also for Chiellini? The bianconeri risk being left with only one central player

Tuttosport this morning photograph a situation more than worrying for Merry as far as defense is concerned. All the control units of the Juventus have some physical problems: they range from the tiredness of Bonucci (forced to play against Verona), passing through the fatigue of De Ligt up to the intestinal virus that infected Daniele Rugani.

But Chiellini would also not be at the top: the Juventus captain would have felt muscle pain in one leg during Verona-Juve. In case of multiple packages Allegri against Zenit could use paper Danilo central defender.

