Is it backfire with Michelle Hunziker?

An ambiguous statement of Eros Ramazzotti gives romantics hope and fuels the debate on the web: the singer reiterated that he is single to specify that he will never return with his first wife, Michelle Hunziker, or just to give her a signal and get her back as soon as possible? Like many couples in the show, there is a slice of fans of the Ramazzotti – Hunziker couple who wanted to interpret the phrase of Eros as one open chink towards Aurora’s mother, but neither of the two directly concerned has clearly commented on their intentions.

Sometimes, you know, you see what you want to see… as in the cases of Brad Pitt with Jennifer Aniston, or Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (who later got back together for real), so many admirers of the Swiss presenter and the Roman singer have always wanted a sentimental rapprochement between the two parents of Aurora Ramazzotti and now that the two concerned are both single, the hope of many perhaps becomes more concrete. But for now there are only rumors and hypotheses, without any official confirmation.

Did the singer on his Instagram have wanted to reply to the rumors about a flashback with his ex-wife, as soon as Michelle and her husband Tomaso Trussardi officially announced their separation? Someone interpreted his exclamation like this: “I’m not engaged. I am free. This is a paparazzo who is photographing me with a friend. She is not my fiancée. And I’m not engaged. I am free. Libero: free, free, free ”Ramazzotti repeats smiling. Will there ever be a “revival” between Eros and Michelle, who had met in the summer of 1995, married in 1998, and had a daughter, Aurora, now a television face like her mother?

Eros Ramazzotti Michelle Hunziker: fans’ dreams fade

Meanwhile, the eternal romantics believe that Hunziker and Ramazzotti are already back together, and that the end of the showgirl’s marriage with Tomaso Trussardi is due precisely to a backfire with the singer from whom Michelle officially separated in 2002. While for others, the declaration made by Ramazzotti would be there official denial of a rapprochement with ex-wife. Meanwhile, the two also have other children to raise, in addition to Aurora, born of their love: Michelle lives in Milan with the girls, Celeste and Sole, aged 8 and 6, had by Tomaso and also Ramazzotti after Aurora had by Marica Pellegrinelli two other children.