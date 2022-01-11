Is it better to walk fast or walk longer?

Walking is good for your health, but is it better to take short, fast walks or long walks at a moderate pace?

It is now well known that having an active lifestyle is good for your health. It doesn’t matter to do an intense workout every day, even just one is enough walk because the important thing is to get up from the chair and move. Walking offers many benefits, both for mental and physical health, but is it better to walk fast or to walk for a long time? Let’s find out together. (Read also: With these simple, easy-to-do-anywhere walking workouts, you can recharge your batteries)

The benefits of short, fast walks

Walk fast it is the perfect solution if you have little time to devote to sport. About 15 minutes of high-intensity walking per day equals about 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise. But what are the advantages? This type of workout gives you all the benefits of aerobic activity: strengthen your heart and reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease, improves cognitive function, activates your immune system and even improves mood. Obviously, care must be taken not to get hurt and avoid any injuries to the joints. (Read also: Walking briskly: a new beneficial effect for the arteries discovered)

The benefits of longer, slower walks

If you have more time, then dedicate yourself to long, slow walks, which have the same heart health benefits, and also reduce the risk of injury by increasing endurance. Over time, your body will adapt to cover longer distances, and you will be able to step on the accelerator pedal so that you can combine distance and speed. Also, this exercise it’s also good for the mind: Remember, training for your mental health is only (if not more) important than training for your body.

So, the right key lies in the mix the types of training; for example, engage in high-intensity walking once a week, or every two weeks, while on the rest of the days you do moderate workouts, such as slow walking, jogging, and biking. And maybe you might even try walking uphill!

