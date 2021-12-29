“Is it Covid?”. His answer

Covid infections are on the rise and the concern of fans for the former suitor of Men and Women increases disproportionately

Matteo Fioravanti And Noemi Baratto they seemed to be the perfect match, but lasted less than expected and left as soon as the program was over. However, the former suitor of Men and women, for a short time she disappeared from the radar, but when she reappeared she always seemed very low in spirits.

Despite this, the Barter has always brought positive content to her followers, until she confessed that she hasn’t been very well lately.

Men and women, does Noemi Baratto have Covid?

On Instagram a user asked him: “What happened to you? You disappeared. Do you have Covid? “ and the answer of Noemi it wasn’t very clear. The former of Matteo Fioravanti, in fact, he wrote: “Hi guys, I haven’t taken my cell phone much, I haven’t been very well, I too find myself in the same situation as many people”, but what ‘situation’ was he referring to? Her somewhat mysterious answer raised doubt to the many followers of the former suitor who was not explicit.

To conclude, Noemi he wrote: “I hope to recover soon and I hope the same for all of you”. According to her response, the former suitor could also have a simple influence that is causing her some discomfort and from which she hopes to recover as soon as possible to continue enjoying the days in peace.