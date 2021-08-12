Is Megan Fox’s new tattoo dedicated to her new MGK boyfriend?

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been engaged since this summer, approximately, but the beautiful actress has not wasted time and seems to have dedicated a small tattoo to her new flame. The new tattoo is positioned on the left collarbone and bears the inscription in Spanish “El Pistolero”, which in English translates as “the gunman”. Purely casual reference or addressed to Machine Gun Kelly?

The couple made their official red carpet debut at the 2020 AMA (American Music Awards) a couple of days ago, on Sunday night. The fans did not miss the detail of the tattoo, which is positioned right on the collarbone and it would be difficult not to notice it, given the strapless dress that Megan was wearing. As Reported by Page Six, moreover, fans are convinced that it is dedicated to the new flame of the actress.

Megan Fox boyfriend, tattoo: is it dedicated to Machine Gun Kelly?

Users on Twitter, in fact, write: “Megan’s tattoo shows “the gunslinger”, which seems to be mgk’s nickname”. The two even presented themselves with the same manicure made by Brittney Boyce, founder of NAILSOFLA. The couple met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in the summer, and by October she was already introducing him to her children Noah Shannon, 8, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 4. A source told People that: “He recently met his children. Megan thought it was a natural step since the two are getting serious.”

“The two are already thinking about the future and spend most of their time together,” the source continued. In short, finally a bit of peace for Megan Fox, after what happened with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green. The actress has, in fact, accused him of “using their children to make her pass for a bad mother. Absent and disinterested”. “I found out for myself that my wife was having another relationship, but I won’t add anything else,” Brian said. Now, however, Megan is happy and introduces her new boyfriend to fans by writing, “My heart is yours.”

