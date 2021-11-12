is it going badly, stinged in Brazil and goodbye world-wide? – Free Daily





November 12, 2021

If in the past years, after arriving in Brazil, he was certainly much more convinced of winning the world title now Lewis Hamilton he is afraid he might lose the duel against Max Verstappen. The fault of a more high-performance Red Bull than Mercedes in aerodynamics, and of a 23-year-old like Max who has grown so much as to stand up to the seven-time world champion. Meanwhile, the Briton presented the Interlagos race (starting on Sunday at 6pm on Sky Sport F1) directly in the drivers’ press conference on Thursday: “I imagine the task is as difficult as possible – he said -. Their pace in the last race was obviously phenomenal. They’ve had a strong car all year, as you could see, so I think we did our best. This weekend we will be pushing to see if we can get more out of the car. Last time here they were incredibly strong ”.

Five penalty positions on the grid?

Nothing more true, because in the 2019 GP – last year for Covid there were no American races – Red Bull won by force, while Lewis, 3rd at the finish line, was relegated to 7th place due to contact. two laps from the end with Alexander Albon (then Red Bull driver, in 2022 new Williams driver in place of George Russell). “Obviously this year we had our wings clipped – added Hamilton – so it was more difficult from an operational point of view to maximize the car”. And on the possibility of having five penalty positions on the grid for Sunday’s race, to replace an electronic component, he added: “I cannot comment on this. We haven’t had a meeting with the mechanics and engineers yet, so I don’t know ”. Finally a joke about Valentino Rossi: “It is sad to see him retire from the Moto GP”.

Mercedes and Lewis, a tribute to Ayrton Senna

Right after the race in Mexico City, Lewis’ W12 detected a leak in the water pressure pump and for this reason, a new Ice engine will probably be installed, that is the thermal engine, which should cost him between five and the 10 positions. In short, another uphill Grand Prix, on a track that favors the characteristics of Milton Keynes’ RB16B more. Meanwhile, Mercedes has uploaded its champion before the GP: on Thursday evening, he appeared on the Stuttgart social networks a photomontage of Hamilton alongside Ayrton Senna – the former McLaren and Williams driver, who died in Imola in 1994, was the all-time idol for the number 44 – walking along the Interlagos straight. While the Mercedes driver will race with a celebratory helmet at the weekend, which in the upper and rear part takes up the Brazilian colors with which Magic raced.







