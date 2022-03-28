Is it going to happen again? China applies new measures to contain COVID-19 outbreak – El Financiero

Shanghai will lock down half of the city in turns to perform massive COVID-19 testingas authorities scramble to stop an outbreak spiraling in the Chinese financial hub and beyond.

The city of 25 million inhabitants will block off areas east of the Huangpu River first, which includes its financial district and industrial parks, for four days starting Monday. Then, the closure will move to the west of the city for another four daysaccording to a local government statement on Sunday.

Residents will be prohibited from leaving their homeswhile public transport and car transport services are suspended. Private cars will not be allowed on the roads unless necessary. Production at Tesla’s Shanghai factory will also be suspended due to the restrictions, people familiar with the move told Bloomberg News.

The extensive restrictions occur when China experiences its worst COVID spread since Wuhan, with 5,550 locally acquired cases reported for Saturday. Authorities locked down the tech hub of Shenzhen in the south earlier this month, while more than 3,200 kilometers to the north, Jilin, which borders Russia, saw its capital city shut down on March 11 and days later, the entire the province was sealed. This place is a car manufacturing center and remains locked down.

Infections in Shanghai, home to the Chinese headquarters of many international companies and the country’s largest port, have surged in recent days despite repeated and expanded testing, a key tool in the China’s COVID Zero Intensive Stockpile. The financial hub reported 2,676 new infections on Saturday, up 18 percent from the previous day, overtaking Jilin as the country’s biggest coronavirus hotspot.

Lockdowns in Shenzhen and now Shanghai, two of China’s most economically important cities, show the growing cost, and challenge, of maintaining a zero-tolerance approach to the virus amid more transmissible variants. While most countries have begun to live alongside COVID, accepting it as endemic, China maintains its strategy of closed borders, mandatory quarantines and massive testseven when it gets harder every day.

For the city, the latest restrictions mark a departure from the city’s previous approach, which focused on curbs and testing. Officials had resisted a full lockdown to prevent business interruptiononly to see the highly infectious omicron variant continue to spread.

As COVID cases began to rise this month, Shanghai reacted by closing schools and suspending all interprovincial bus services. An increasing number of residential towers around the city have been sporadically sealed off in recent days due to suspected cases.

In a statement released Sunday night, the city government said it will guarantee basic supplies such as electricity, fuel and food during closing periods.

Still, the surprise announcement immediately sparked a rush of food as residents looked to stock up on necessities ahead of the first lockdown, which is scheduled to start at 5 a.m. local time on Monday.

food hoarding

Over the past week, many Shanghai residents have hoarded supplies due to uncertainty over building closures, the city’s strategy so far, and a lack of delivery drivers. Shanghai police arrested two men last week on suspicion of spread rumors that the entire city was headed for a total lockdown.

The officials emphasized that the emergency medical needs of citizens will be guaranteed during closing.

A nurse died of asthma on Wednesday night, after being turned away from Shanghai East Hospital when the emergency department was closed for disinfection under COVID control rules.

There were similar scenes earlier this year when the central city of Xi’an, home to the famous Terracotta Warriors, was put on lockdown to control a COVID outbreak. While case levels are nowhere near what is being seen in the West and even other parts of Asia, China’s harsh response has become disruptive, prompting President Xi Jinping to urge officials to avoid shock to the economy while continuing anti-disease measures.

Along with Tesla, plants run by Toyota Motor Corp. and Volkswagen AG in Jilin province have been closed for weeks due to confinement. In Shanghai, financial market traders have been sleeping in their offices to avoid building closures that would prevent them from being on the floor.