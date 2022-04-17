Is it good to exercise when you have stiffness or better to wait?

Carry out physical exercise regularly provides multiple health benefits: those who practice it, have a positive character and a lower rate of depression; help to control weight; combat disease and illness; increases the Energy and promote a better sleep. In addition, it models the figure and promotes a healthy lifestyle. However, when we start doing it, some physical discomfort may arise, the well-known stiffness. By doing too much exercise or making movements that your body is not used to, the following days you will notice discomfort in the muscles. It is popularly said that the shoelaces they disappear with more exercise, but is this statement true?

What are the holes?

It is small micro-breaks produced in the muscles when we perform activities that we are not used to. They usually appear when starting a physical exercise routine or after a period of inactivity. They can also appear when doing exercises that our body is not used to.

Is it good to exercise with stiffness?

The pains that can cause soreness are usually mild and disappear within a few days. In any case, the days in which we suffer this type of inconvenience we must not stop the activity that will not improve our annoyances. Therefore, when asked if it is good to exercise with soreness, the answer is yes. Throwing ourselves into the bartola until the discomfort disappears is not a recommended option.

The idea is to continue exercising the body but moderate way. In this way, little by little our muscles will get used to a specific exercise and the discomfort will disappear. At that time we can return to exercise with the same intensity as the first day or even more. If the shoelaces are very intense, it is better that during the period of one or two days you do only specific stretches in the painful area.

Remedies against stiffness

The most well-known remedy and the one that grandmothers probably tell us is the typical glass of sugar water, something that does not seem to have a direct implication in the recovery of the muscles. However, there are certain tricks that we can apply to avoid the appearance of shoelaces or mitigate the inconvenience that they cause when they have already appeared.

The stretching They are your best ally. Stretching your muscles well before and after exercising will facilitate mobility and prevent pain the next day. Diet can also help get rid of soreness. It is recommended to take foods rich in magnesium, a substance that speeds up the rate of muscle recovery. Take a shower or a hot bath after exercise and performing a massage in the affected area can also relieve these discomforts and relax the affected area.





read also

Mary Homes





read also

Editorial Vidae





read also

Rachel Saez