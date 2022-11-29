Is it healthier to eat raw or cooked food? This is the healthiest balance

Is it healthier to eat raw or cooked food? Among raw food, a way of eating that only accepts as edible and suitable foods that can be eaten rawand the current fashion of the hyper-processed, manipulated and denatured foodwho practically does not know what it means to consume the fruits of the earth as it offers them to us, there is a middle term.

In our technological world, A regular consumption of raw foods allows us to maintain a relationship with food that is fresher, more direct, more natural, and with better nutritional prospects.since its presence in the diet constitutes a guarantee for nutritional balance.

So, neither eating only raw nor excluding them from the diet would be balanced proposals.

The first by not including starchy foods (such as legumes and cereals) because require cooking to be digestedwhen are the basis of food and they should provide 50-60% of the daily energy.

The second, being low in vitamins and minerals, as well as other beneficial compounds. This is the case of flavonones, polyphenols and anthocyanins, present above all in fruits and vegetables.

Today, Within the framework of a healthy diet, it is recommended to consume a minimum of two daily servings of fruit and two of vegetables, one of them rawto be able to be distributed throughout the day, so that they are present in each of the different food intakes.

And it is in this line where the famous recommendation of the WHO “five crude oils a day”, which has created a school. Nor should we forget that, along with these basic foods, we can incorporate other raw foods: unroasted nuts, dried fruits, sprouts, mueslis, honey…

Olive oil, which is recommended to be taken virgin and raw, fruit, which is almost all eaten raw, and vegetables, many of which are eaten without cooking, are the great exponents of what is rawand they should be part of the daily diet, in abundance.

Consumed like this is how its properties are best used, while the rest of the foods considered basic (legumes, cereals, meat, fish, dairy products and eggs) require the action of heat to a greater or lesser extent to be consumed.

Does eating a lot of raw foods lose weight?

There is no direct relationship between eating raw and calories: lettuce is very low in energy and walnuts are very energetic.

With everything, including raw in the diet can help reduce caloric intake: being almost always vegetable foods, they have the satiating power of fiberand how require more chewingThey induce you to eat less.

Do the raw ones have healing virtues?

Eating raw, that is, fruits, vegetables, nuts… is healthyit suits us all and it is advisable to do it daily.

These are foods with benefits for the body, what happens is that in food, as in almost everything, it is more effective to think in terms of prevention rather than specific curative effects.

But is it good for the defenses to eat raw food?

There are conflicting opinions and there are those who point out that It is not that raw increases defenses, but that cooked decreases them.

Thus, the safest, today, is take advantage of the nutritional content of raw foods to maintain a good immune system as part of a healthy diet.

Should they be eaten more raw in summer?

The number of recommended raw food servings does not vary from one station to another.

But yes it does the kind of foodsince one of the advantages associated with the consumption of crude oil is being able to follow the seasonal rhythms, which benefits health, the senses and the pocket.

Fruits and vegetables, on the other hand, They help to hydrate.

How can we take more raw?

Specialize in the creation of all kinds of salads It is a good start, as they accommodate a wide variety of vegetables and even fruits, nuts, seeds…

Another measure is establish routines where they are accommodatedFor example, as part of breakfasts, snacks and desserts, or as a garnish of the “second courses”.

Does cooking a food “devitalize” it?

When cooking a food, important modifications are produced in its original composition.

In some cases it is for the best, for example, making food that would not be edibleand other times for the worse, for example, losing or destroying nutrients or vital principles that are very useful to us.

What happens when cooking fats and proteins?

Fats and fire do not mix well; high temperatures favor its degradation and give rise to undesirable products such as acrolein.

For his part, Cooking of proteins reacts with carbohydrates of the food itself, forming new compounds for which there is not yet enough data.

What happens if you eat too much raw food?

yes and that can detract from other staple foods, making it difficult tofor instance, get the percentages of the main nutrients (carbohydrates, fats and proteins) that are needed throughout the day.

Is it compatible to eat raw and cooked?

As long as we have our health and well-being as our goal, the ideal is to combine both ways of eating.

Doing it only with raw or only cooked is like thinking in black or white. balance must prevail and the current recommendations are in that line.

How to get a child to eat raw?

can be harderbecause they are not usually great lovers of vegetables, and even less raw. But it’s not impossible.

Can start with the foods that they reject the least, accompanying their favorites.

It’s a worthwhile effort a habit that we should instill in them from a young age with our example.