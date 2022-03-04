Is it in my mind or is it a real pain?

Endometriosis is a sometimes painful, sometimes completely painless medical condition where endometrial cells are found outside the uterus

Symptoms vary in intensity. These can be pain during menstruation or ovulation, chronic pelvic pain or during sexual intercourse.

Endometriosis is a disorder that occurs when cells from the lining of the uterus settle in other parts of the body. As a consequence, they cause chronic pain, bleeding and in advanced cases, infertility. In an article written for the printed version of our allied journal Gynecology and Obstetrics, Dr. Juan Salgado spoke about this pathology, often unknown. According to the specialist, this disease most often affects the pelvis, bladder, fallopian tubes, ovaries, rectovaginal septum and intestines.

Sometimes we have been able to diagnose endometriosis in places far from the pelvis, such as in the lungs and the brain”

The doctor explained that there are different types of endometriosis, among which are: “endometriosis in the muscle of the uterus known as adenomyosis, endometriosis of the ovaries known as endometriomas, superficial endometriosis which is implanted in the skin that covers the organs known as the peritoneum, and endometriosis deep“.

According to Dr. Salgado, the average age at which it is diagnosed endometriosis It’s around 28 years old. It is important to note that diagnosis can take up to 10 years, a fact that occurs largely because the symptoms caused by the disease can often be considered “normal”. This leads women to seek help when the pain is intolerable, a sign that endometriosis it is already at an advanced stage.

We have to bear in mind that 80% of pelvic pain is due to other conditions and not due to endometriosis” so the doctor assures that the treating specialist must rule out other conditions such as interstitial cystitisconstipation, irritable bowel syndrome, lesions of pelvic floor nervesamong other.

Once the diagnosis is confirmed, various treatments can be used for the disease, according to the specialist, everything depends on what the person is looking for, “If the patient seeks to improve quality of life, we do not necessarily have to operate. There are medications that we can use to improve the symptoms and often lower the pain to practically zero“.

Finally, the specialist in Gynecology and Obstetrics, called on women to be attentive to any symptom that may indicate the presence or appearance of endometriosis, “If you have pain in your menstruation, pain outside the menstrual cycle or when you have sexual intercourse, this is not normal. If these pains affect your daily life, your studies or your work, seek help, see your doctor.”